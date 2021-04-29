Connect with us

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was fined $50,000 by the NBA for a violation of the league's Covid-19 health and safety protocols Carmen Mandato GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Basketball

NBA star fined Sh5.4mn for violating Covid safety rules

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Apr 29 – Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols by visiting a Miami club last week.

The violation came April 19 after the team traveled to Miami following a Sunday game in Orlando and reportedly was at a strip club.

Porter violated NBA regulations that prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Porter is expected to be benched for Rockets home games on Thursday against Milwaukee and Saturday against Golden State with a possible return Sunday at home against New York.

So far this season, the 20-year-old shooting guard is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game in 22 appearances for Houston.

Porter averaged 10.0 points, 2.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds a game last season in his rookie NBA campaign for Cleveland.

The Rockets, with an NBA-worst record of 15-47, have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

