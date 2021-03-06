Quins fall short to KCB as Kabras maintain perfect start in Kenya Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Kenya Harlequin’s late comeback was not enough to see them through as KCB Rugby Club held on to win 35-32 as the Kenya Cup entered its second round on Saturday in various venues across the county.

In other results, Menengai Oilers were held to a 12-12 draw by Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad, Kabras Sugar continued with its perfect start to the season by thrashing Strathmore Leos 35-9 while at the Nakuru Athletic Club, hosts Nakuru were 23-10 victorious over Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. Kabras Sugar’s Dan Sikuta take on Strathmore Leos. Photo/RAYMOND MAKAHAYA

At the RFUEA Grounds where the highlight of the match was hosted, KCB RFC took a massive 6-22 lead thanks to tries from Peter Waitere, Peter Kilonzo and Felix Oyoo while Derick Juma converted a penalty.

Melvin Thaim booted in a drop goal while veteran Patrice Agunda converted a penalty for the hosts.

In the second half, Quins returned a rejuvenated side with Derrick Muhanji dotting down a try that was converted by David Ambunya but KCB extended the lead through a try. Ayub Kimutai ensured Quins were still in contention after grounding a try that was converted by Mark Mongo before seeing his side add three more tries and a penalty to reduce the deficit to two points, but unfortunately time was no on their side as the match ended. KCB’s Andrew Amonde charges on Kenya Harlequins’ Mark Wandeto. Photo/RAYMOND M,AKHAYA

After the second round of matches, Kabras Sugar leads the table on 10 points followed closely by defending champions KCB who have same points, Top Fry Nakuru are third on 8 points, Menengai Oilers comes fourth on 7 points while Blak Blad closes the top five in the standing on 3 points.

Kenya Harlequin are sixth with only 2 points while newly promoted sides Strathmore Leos and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology occupy the second last and bottom positions respectively.