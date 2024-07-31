Law student Ojuka raring to lay a marker at Paris Paralympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31 – Kenyan long jumper Samson Ojuka believes the time is nigh for him to make the podium at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Ojuka notes the experience he has garnered from competing in three world championships in Dubai (2019), Paris (2023) and Kobe (2024) will come in handy when he steps onto the track in the French capital.

“My dream and hope is to fly the national fag higher in Paris. I want to jump to a world lead of 6.5m. If I was able to jump 5.73 while stepping outside the board then I should be home and dry when I hit the board,” the Kenyatta University law student said. Long jumper Samson Ojuka in training at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/KNPC

Ojuka debuted at the last edition of the games in Tokyo in 2021 where he finished sixth with a personal best of 5.73m.

The 28-year-old has been going through his paces under the keen eye of two-time Paralympian Henry Nzungi at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The focus has been on strength and conditioning, the result of which Ojuka believes is peak fitness. Ojuka (L) with his coach Henry Inzugi at Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/KNPC

“ I want to sharpen my technique, which includes my speed on the runway, my step on board and landing. Since I am well-conditioned with power, my focus will be on techniques at Compiegne. I will do as many jumps as possible,” he said.

Ojuka, who started out as a footballer at Maseno School, qualified for the Paralympics after an excellent performance that boosted his rankings High Performance ranking at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan on May 17-25.

He is part of a 14-athlete team set to depart for a pre-Paralympics camp in Compiegne, north-east of Paris, on Wednesday next week.