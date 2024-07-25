Shujaa books rematch with Samoa to contest for ninth at Olympics - Capital Sports
Shujaa's Patrick Odongo in action during a past match in Paris. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi/Team Kenya

Kenya

Shujaa books rematch with Samoa to contest for ninth at Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Patrick Odongo dotted down a sublime extra time try as Shujaa edged out Uruguay 19-14 for their first victory at the Olympic Games in Paris, a win that earns them a re-match against Samoa in the battle for ninth place.

Shujaa had come from 7-0 down to lead 14-7 in the second half, but the South Americans dotted down a converted try after the hooter had gone to force the game into an extra five minutes.

Odongo, the man who starred in the qualifiers as Kenya qualified for its third Olympics, showed just why he is one of the hottest prospects in the country currently with a sublime try.

Off a quickly started setpiece, he picked up the ball on the left, greased through a tackle before running down the pitch in his biistering pace to earn the Shujaas their first victory at the Stade de France in Paris.

Shujaa will take on Samoa in the final of the ninth place match. The two sides met in their final Group B match earlier Friday afternoon, the Samoans winning 19-0 and Kenya will be seeking to make ammends.

-More to follow

