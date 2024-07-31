Man City to sell defender Couto to Dortmund - Capital Sports
Manchester City right-back Yan Couto. PHOTO/FUSSBALL BRASIL X

English Premiership

Man City to sell defender Couto to Dortmund

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 31 – Manchester City have agreed a deal to sell Brazilian right-back Yan Couto to Borussia Dortmund.

City have agreed an initial loan with the Champions League finalists that also contains a 30m euro (£25.3m) obligation to buy.

City signed Couto as a 19-year-old in 2020 but he has never played a game for the club.

He was initially loaned to fellow City Football Group outfit Girona for a year, then spent two more campaigns with them following a year with Portuguese side Braga.

He helped the La Liga side qualify for this season’s Champions League.

