Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrates his team's stunning Champions League quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid.

Football

‘Proud’ Leipzig boss Nagelsmann relishing facing ex-mentor, PSG coach Tuchel

Published

LISBON, Portugal, Aug 13RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann says he is relishing facing former mentor and Paris Saint Germain coach Thomas Tuchel in the Champions League semi-finals following his side’s stunning win over Atletico Madrid.

Leipzig, who were only founded in 2009, booked a semi-final berth at their first attempt in the knock-out stages when US midfielder Tyler Adams hit an 88th-minute winner.

It sealed the Germans’ win after a Joao Felix penalty for Atletico had cancelled out Dani Olmo’s header for Leipzig early in the second half.

Leipzig now face PSG next Tuesday, also in Lisbon, for a place in the August 23 final.

It was PSG’s German coach Tuchel, 46, who gave Nagelsmann his first break at Augsburg 12 years ago as a scout which saw him then become a coach.

“They are a top team with a top trainer,” said the 33-year-old Nagelsmann, whose playing career was ended in 2008 by a knee injury.

“I have often played (as a coach) against him (Tuchel) but rarely won.

“That should change now. I would also be satisfied with a bad game if we win,” Nagelsmann added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When coach of his former club Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann lost twice and drew against Tuchel, who was then in charge of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga between 2016 and 2017.

Nagelsmann was full of praise for PSG, who came back against Atalanta on Wednesday to win after scoring two late goals.

“They are a team full of stars,” Nagelsmann added, referring to Neymar and fellow PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

“You could see yesterday at the end what quality they have.

“Angel di Maria is coming back, Mbappe will be fit enough to play from the beginning.

“It’s clear that we need another top performance to get into the final.”

– Mental strength –

Nagelsmann’s Leipzig held their nerve after Felix equalised before Adams came off the bench to seal the winner after superb work in the build-up by left-back Angelino and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

“I was getting ready for extra-time and thinking about who I would bring on, so I am happy that I didn’t have to do that,” added Nagelsmann.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I couldn’t believe we scored that beautiful goal.

“We had trained for the situation when we went 1-0 up, but things didn’t work out exactly.

“The boys sorted things out for themselves and showed how mentally strong they are, so I am really proud of them.”

This is the first time Leipzig have made the knock-out stages of the Champions League and having already beaten Tottenham in the last 16, they want to make more are history.

Leipzig captain Yussuf Poulsen (L) celebrates with Leipzig’s match-winner Tyler Adams after their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. © POOL/AFP / LLUIS GENE

Their captain Yussuf Poulsen, 26, who joined in 2013-14 when Leipzig were in Germany’s third division, acknowledged the magnitude of the achievement for the eastern Germany club backed by energy drinks firm Red Bull.

“This is a story that you couldn’t have written better,” said the Denmark striker.

“It is a great day, a great moment, we have to enjoy it, then have a better game in the semi-finals in five days.”

Poulsen said Nagelsmann’s meticulous preparations had been a key.

“We were just well prepared, everyone knew what to do,” he said.

“But we also had some players on the pitch who were not playing Champions League for the first time,” he added after Leipzig bowed out in the group stages in 2017-18.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If we’d played a game like that two years ago, it might have turned out differently.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Football

Odibets launches new user-friendly, easy to navigate app to cash in on football return

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Kenyan betting site Odibets has decided to cash in on the return of football following the COVID-19 pandemic enforced...

June 29, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved