CAF hosts stadium security workshop in Kenya, with eye on CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Kenya became the 10th country in the continent to host the CAF Safe Stadium Initiative Workshop, with over 40 participants drawn together for the three-day program, a crucial step of preparation as Kenya gets ready to co-host next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Kenya will co-host the second-tier continental showpiece in February, alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania, and the workshop aims to equip safety officials with vital knowledge on stadium safety and crowd management.

Xolile Vilakati from CAF’s Safety and Security department, and Ugandan Dickson Okello, a seasoned CAF Safety and Security instructor are conducting the three-day workshop, which will be closed on Thursday evening by the head of CAF’s Safety and Security department, Christian Emeruwa. Xolile Vilakazi from the CAF Safety and Security Department. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“This is very key and vital for us as a country because we are co-hosting the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) next year with Uganda and Tanzania and it is important for capacity building and also learning new skills. As a country, we have always championed safe stadiums because most people would want to come watch matches with their families and they can only do so in a safe environment. This training will really enhance the ability of our safety officials,” said Doris Petra, the Football Kenya Federation vice president.

Participants are drawn from across the 18 FKF Premier League Clubs, Sports Kenya, FKF marshalls and safety officers as well as officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), police officers mainly tasked with providing security during matches. Ugandan Dickson Okello taking the participants through roles of an SSO. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

National Safety and Security Official Austin Oduor, who also doubles up in the same role with FKF Premier League side Tusker FC believes the workshop will be beneficial in the long term for Kenyan football.

‘We need to play football in a safe environment where everyone can come enjoy the game without needing to worry about whether they will be safe or not. We need to have children come enjoy the game and this can only be achieved if we learn the best practices in crowd and crisis management,” Otieno, also a serving Administration Police Officer said.

This diverse group will undergo intensive training on best practices for maintaining security during football matches and related events.