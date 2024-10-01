‘Pure joy’ – James revitalised by playing alongside son

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, Oct 1 – Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James says the prospect of playing with his eldest son Bronny has given him “a lot of life”.

James is embarking upon a record-equalling 22nd season in the NBA and is set to make history by taking to the court with Bronny, 19, who was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th pick in June.

The 39-year-old comes into the season on the back of having helped Team USA to win gold at the Olympic Games in Paris over the summer.

But he has an extra motivation this year, saying that he is revitalised by playing alongside one of his children.

“It’s a lot of excitement, a pure joy, to be able to come to work every day, put in hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow,” James said at the Lakers media day.

“We push each other. He pushes me. I push him. We push our team-mates, and vice versa.

“So it’s just a very joyous moment not only for myself, but for our family. So it’s pretty awesome. Gives you a lot of life.”

James, who turns 40 in December, also spoke of how playing with fellow NBA greats such as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry at the Olympics had helped to reinvigorate him.

“When you’re with 11 other unbelievable, great talents, some of the best talent we’ve ever seen, it gives you a lot of joy to be able to play the game, play it at a high level,” he said.

“For myself individually, to go out there at my age, the miles that I have, and to be able to play at the level I played at, it gave me like, ‘Okay, I do have a lot in the tank, a lot, and I can help a big part of a team win the ultimate.

“It felt damn good to play meaningful basketball at the highest level.

“So to have that feeling again where you’re playing like meaningful basketball, every possession means something – if you make a mistake it burns you. That was good to relive that moment.”

The NBA season begins on 22 October, with the Lakers in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves after champions the Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks.