Tanzania Football Federation to report Eymael to FIFA, South Africa ban him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Tanzanian Football Federation has said it will report Belgian coach Luc Eymael to world governing body FIFA over outrageous comments that led to his sacking by Yanga SC, just a day after the South African Federation (SAFA) saying the tactician is not welcome to coach in the country again.

Eymael was sacked by Yanga on Monday morning, just hours after an outrageous rant that equated the club’s fans to ‘monkeys and dogs who just bark’ and going on to call them foolish.

“TFF will take disciplinary action against Luc Eymael for his racist comments against Yanga fans. At the same time, TFF will report this issue to FIFA for them to take action as the coach can still do the same in another country,” TFF said in its statement.

Eymael, who has also coached AFC Leopards in Kenya caused uproar after his comments following Yanga’s final game of the season against Lipuli, one they won 1-0.

“The fans were shouting on Yikpe, to take Yikpe out. They didn’t understand when I took one holding midfielder to put a second striker. They are stupid in this country. They can only shout It’s like monkeys or dogs who are barking. They can only do that. They don’t know anything in soccer,”

“I am not enjoying your country; you are uneducated people. I don’t have a car. What is that? I don’t have DSTV, working in this condition is not for me my man. My wife is not enjoying here, she is disgusted, me I am disgusted. The only pleasure I have is the picture of the full stadium when we are playing but these fans don’t know anything about soccer,” Eymael said in his rant.

He later apologized for the comments, but the damage was long done.

Meanwhile, SAFA says it will raise objection to any consideration of granting coach Eymael a work permit in South Africa in future. The Belgian has previously coached Black Leopards, Polokwane City and Free State Stars in the country.