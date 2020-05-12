Laporta wants Guardiola back at Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, May 12 – Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta says he would welcome Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola back to the Camp Nou.

Guardiola won 14 trophies between 2008 and 2012 at Barca and has continued his success as City recently, winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups.

And Laporta – who was the Barcelona president for seven years from 2003 – wants to bring the legend back to Catalonia.

“I’m working to introduce myself as a presidential candidate,” Laporta told TV3. “I’ve been president before and I’m excited to be back. The situation in 2021 will be dramatic and we’ll have to reverse it. I’m working with people I trust.

“I would very much like Guardiola to come back, but now he is at City and it is a decision that Pep should take. He is a benchmark for Barcelona and many Catalans would like him to train Barca again.

“At the right time, I will speak to the person we think should be Barca coach from 2021.”