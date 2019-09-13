Zameer out to seal 2WD title at Kasarani track

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo leader Zameer Verjee is leaving nothing to chance ahead of Sunday’s penultimate KCB Autocross 9 which will be held at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani track.

Verjee, who has cleared the ground with all his class adversaries this season in his traditional A to Z Studio Racing Rage Buggy, believes the new racetrack at Kasarani will bring good tidings to his team and fans.

He will be crowned the new champion in class should he win the race on Sunday.

Should he emerge the winner with or without the Fastest Time of the Day (FTD), he will have racked up the unassailable 190points which his closest rival Sarry Mughal can’t managed in the season closing coast tour after Sunday.

“It’s a new track to all and should be good fun because no one has an idea what to expect. The track was used during the WRC Safari Rally and highly recommended by FIA officials. It provides a good change of scenario away from the Jamhuri we are all used to.

I’m looking to closing the championship and some good competition with the new buggy too. Its going to be hard, but yes, that’s my aim, maximum attack but sensible driving,” said Zameer.

He will be up against Izmir Racing’s Mughal, Sameer Nanji, Noor Rahman and Rajveer Thethy. Rajveer and Sameer are back after sitting out of the last two races.

Adil Khan has also entered the class in his wife’s Championship winning Toyota Vitz.

“I’m sure my opponents will come hard at me. Sarry has been anggressive this season and the rest. The essence though will be to post good times and garner as many points enough to secure the championship. We hope to set the Fastest Time of the Day as well and get an extra two points in the championship.” He added.

According to Clerk of the Course, Anthony Gatei, the event will feature a flat-out and fun-filled 4.6km twin track sure to treat spectators to some exhilarating displays of motoring artistry.

The track, added Gatei, is designed with spectators in mind. “It’s a fun-filled twin track with different crossover bridges and a variety of smooth flowing and technical camber corners. In overall, it’s a fast and unique racetrack which was highly rated by World Rally Championship Safety Delegate Michelle Mouton recently As part of the safety plan; we have elevated the spectator view deck from where they can view 75% of the track without having to interfere with the flow of racing cars.”

For the first time, the organizers Rallye Sports Club (RSC) are bringing the competition to the circuit used for the first time during the WRC Safari Rally candidate event.

Izmir Racing 2WD Turbo driver Shaz Esmail says it’s exciting to bring the action to the Kasarani which is a new experience to all.

“The track will offer drivers a longer drive time unlike other circuits which have been relatively shorter. I here there will be a good spectator view and a mix of everything from fast to technical stretches and indeed a safe changeover bridge,” remarked Esmail.

The event’s program revs-off with singing-on at 08:00am followed by drivers briefing at 08:00am. Official practice commences at 08:45am preceding official four heats where the best-of-three rule will apply.

The highlight of the penultimate round will be the tussle for points in the 4WD Turbo class which is led by high-flying Sahib Omar.

He savors a massive 56point lead from hard-charging Ken Nteere who will also be driving on the limit to prevent Sahib from winning the 4WD Turbo crown. Sahib has the title in the bag and his presence at Kasarani will be a mere formally.

The 2WD Turbo class is also sure to produce fireworks. Among the stars to watch in the class will be leader Kunal Patel who heads the 2WD Turbo log from his nearest rivals Shalien Mughal and Shaz Esmail aka coach.

Young Yuvraj Rajput, the Bambino leader is another stylish competitor who shares a “Magi Bug” with teammate Tsevi Soni.

The determination of the children contesting the Pee Wee and Bambino classes always produces close fought action. Yuvraj, Illyun Mughal and Tsevi are the drivers to watch in the Bambino class while the Pee Wee has the likes of Kiana Rajput and Tsorav.

Zameer Verjee leads 2WD Non Turbo Class and will be up against Sahir Mughal. A total of 29 points separate the two.

-Autocross standings after Nanyuki

Class 1 – 2WD Non Turbo

1 Zameer Verjee 168

2 Sahir Mughal 139

3 Sameer Nanji 61

Class 2 – 2WD Turbo

1 Kunal Patel 149

2 Shalien Mughal 147

3 Shaz Ismail 104

Class 4 – 4WD Turbo

1 Sahib Omar 127

2 Ken Nteere 71

3 Michael Maina 61

Class 5 – open

1 Imran Hakada 147

2 Kirit Rajput 122

3 Shelien Mughal 51

Class 6 – quad

1 Wayne Fernandes 140

CLASS 7 – BAMBINO

1 Yuvraj Rajput 154

2 Illuyun Mughal 131

3 Tsevi Soni 100

Class 9- peewee

1 Tsorav Soni 144

2 Kiana Rajput 34

KCB AutoX Round 9 – Entries as at 11th Sept 2019

John Ngugi – 4WD open Eugene Kariuki – 4WDT Zameer Verjee – 2WDT Kirit Rajput – 4WD Open Wayne Fernandez – Quad Yuvraj Rajput – Bambino Kunal Patel – 2WDT Nazir Verjee – 2WDT Rajveer Thethy – 2WD NT Sameer Nanji – 2WD NT Imran Hakada – 2WD T Imran Hakada – 4WD Open Shalien Mughal – 2WD T Shaz Ismail – 2WD T Illiyun Mughal – Bambino John Nganga – 4WD T Albert Kigen – 2WD NT McRae Kimathi – 4WD T Michael Maina – 4WD T Eric Bengi – 4WD T Noor Rehman – 2WD NT Ken Nteere – 4WD T Murage Waigwa – 4WD T Azaad Manji – 2WD T Sahib Omar – 4WD T Rehan Shah – 4WD T Andrew Muchemi – 4WD T Sahir Mughal – 2WD NT Gerald Maina – 4WD T David Kioni – 4WD T Steve Mwangi -4WD Kiana Rajput – Peewee

