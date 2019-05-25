Joy of lifting KPL title: Gor coronation in pics

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Joy, dance, chanting is what was witnessed at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos when 18-time record Kenyan Premier League champions mighty Gor Mahia was officially presented the 2018/19 trophy. Here is how it went down behind the lenses.

K’Ogalo was handed their third successive trophy after they played to a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in the penultimate round of the league.

Gor were crowned the champions on Wednesday this week with two matches to spare despite being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation fighting Nzoia Sugar.

The win meant that Gor clinched a hat-trick of KPL titles to stretch their dominance in Kenyan football.

To be crowned the KPL champions, Gor with one match to go, won 21 matches, drew 8 and lost 4 in the 33 matches they have played so far.

Rwandese Jaques Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkirui have been the attacking lethal for Gor this season with the later shining in the ‘Mashemeji’ derby where he netted a brace as K’Ogalo whipped rivals AFC Leopards 3-1.

Its also the first time ever in his (Kipkirui) football career that he has been crowned a KPL champion after joining Gor this season from Zoo FC.

Cypriot tactician Hassan Oktay guided Gor to the title, and on top of it being the first coach to take the club to the historic CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Gor Mahia will wind up their season with a home game against Mathare United on Wednesday.