Joy of lifting KPL title: Gor coronation in pics

Gor Mahia players celebrating with the KPL trophy after winning the 2018/19 season. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Joy, dance, chanting is what was witnessed at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos when 18-time record Kenyan Premier League champions mighty Gor Mahia was officially presented the 2018/19 trophy. Here is how it went down behind the lenses.

K’Ogalo was handed their third successive trophy after they played to a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers in the penultimate round of the league.

Gor Mahia celebrated striker Jaques Tuyisenge leading celebrations with KPL trophy. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS

Gor were crowned the champions on Wednesday this week with two matches to spare despite being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation fighting Nzoia Sugar.

Gor Mahia players led by assistant coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno celebrating the trophy with their fans; the Green Army. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS

The win meant that Gor clinched a hat-trick of KPL titles to stretch their dominance in Kenyan football.

Gor Mahia team being presented with the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League title. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS

To be crowned the KPL champions, Gor with one match to go,  won 21 matches, drew 8 and lost 4 in the 33 matches they have played so far.

Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui leads team-mates in celebrating with the trophy. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS
Gor players in jovial mood after being presented with trophy. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS
Gor Mahia players in dancing mood after receiving the champions medal and trophy. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS

Rwandese Jaques Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkirui have been the attacking lethal for Gor this season with the later shining in the ‘Mashemeji’ derby where he netted a brace as K’Ogalo whipped rivals AFC Leopards 3-1.

Its also the first time ever in his (Kipkirui) football career that he has been crowned a KPL champion after joining Gor this season from Zoo FC.

Nicholas Kipkirui (Right) with team-mates celebrating. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS
Gor third choice keeper Shaban Odhoji splashing water to Tuyisenge. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS
Gor team receiving medals from Sponsor SportPesa. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS

Cypriot tactician Hassan Oktay guided Gor to the title, and on top of it being the first coach to take the club to the historic CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Gor team lifting the 2018/19 KPL title in Machakos. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS
The KPL trophy. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS
Gor Mahia team posing with the KPL trophy. Photo/SPORTPESA NEWS

Gor Mahia will wind up their season with a home game against Mathare United on Wednesday.

