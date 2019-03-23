Tumkas, Al-Ahly clash in boys Chapa Dimba R.Valley final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22 – Home team Tumkas from Uasin Gishu County will square it out with Al-Ahly from Kajiado in the boys’ final of the Rift valley region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Youth tournament.

Al Ahly saw off favorites Solidarity boys from Trans-Nzoia 1-0 with Abdulrahman Abdullahi’s header in the first half proving to be the match winner.

Titus Kapchanga missed a penalty late on for the Solidarity side who came into the Rift finals as favorites having knocked out national champions Kapenguria Heroes.

In the first semifinal match Tumkas Boys saw off Narok’s White Rhino four goals to one. Tumkas got off to an exhilarating start with two goals in the first 10 minutes through Lamech Ochieng and Brian Kipruto.

White Rhino got one back in the 22nd minute to set up an exciting second half but two goals from Alvin Kipkogei and Geofrey Sakwa in the second half ensured the win for Tumkas.

-Girls semis-

In the girls final Nandi’s Itigo girls will take on Kitale Queens from Transzoia after they both breezed through their respective semifinal games.

Backed by their vocal schoolmates who had come in droves at the stands, Itigo Girls Saw off Bomet Queens three goals to one in the first girls’ semifinal.

Jepkorir Holger opened the scoring for Itigo in the 18th minute before a Mercy Tarus double either side of the break made it three nil. Windrose chepkoech scored a consolation goal for Bomet in the 89th minute.

In the second semifinal two goals either side of half time by Philis Chemtai and Metrine Nanjala was enough to see Kitale Queens beat Nakuru West Queens 2-0.

The finals will be played on Sunday at the ASK Showgrounds in Eldoret from 8:00am.

The winners will receive a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and wil join Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals.

The runners-up will also pocket Sh 100,000 each among other individual prizes. The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propel gifted players to the national team.

This year an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

Results

Girls

Itigo Girls 3: 1 Bomet Queens

Kitale Queens 2: 0 Nakuru West Queens

Boys

Tumkas Boys 4: 1 White Rhino

Solidarity boys 0:1 Al Ahly

Finals Fixtures

Itigo Girls (Nandi) Vs Kitale Queens (Transzoia)

Tumkas Boys (Uasin Gishu) Vs Al Ahly (Kajiado)