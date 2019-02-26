When I finish in F1, I’m done racing-Hamilton

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 26 – Lewis Hamilton won’t try and emulate Fernando Alonso in trying to win motor racing’s Triple Crown, as up until last year he had never even heard of it.

The Triple Crown consists of Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans; and the Indianapolis 500.

To date Alonso has two of those having won the Monaco GP before adding Le Mans to his list last year.

This season he’s going for the Indianapolis 500 where he will drive the #66 McLaren Racing Chevrolet.

But don’t expect Hamilton to follow suit any time soon.

In an interview with Radio MARCA, he was asked if he would be tempted to try beat Alonso to the Triple Crown.

The Mercedes driver replied: “No, no. I’d never heard of the Triple Crown until last year, it’s not something that particularly worries me.

“It’s not something for me to think about or something that I want to do.”

As for whether he would be open at having a shot at it in the years to come, he made it clear that when he quits F1, he’ll be walking away from racing as a whole.

He said: “Look, when I finish in Formula 1, I will stop driving to do other things. I don’t have any desire to continue racing.”

On to more pertinent subjects, Hamilton was asked for his thoughts on the pecking order following the first pre-season test.

While Mercedes topped the lap charts with 610 to Ferrari’s 598, the general consensus is that when it comes to speed, Ferrari are looking the best.

Hamilton says he’s not bothered by the timesheets.

“I haven’t seen or learnt anything because I haven’t looked at the rest of the cars.

“I haven’t even taken notice of the times so other drivers have posted, it’s not my job.”

“I don’t know the times of the other drivers, not Sebastian nor Ricciardo. It’s just not important for me now.

“The important thing is for me to understand my car, the tyres and to make sure I am ready for first race, driving as consistently as I can.

“I have to be positively critical to the team and help in the direction we’re all going in.”

As for whether he is ‘satisfied’ with his W10, he said: “In general I don’t usually feel satisfied at all because you’re always improving at this time.

“The first time you drive in a new car it’s simply entering the track and looking if the temperatures and tyres are good.

“What was positive was that we got better with each day.”