In Pictures: K’Ogalo vs Everton at Goodison

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov 8 – Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia last Tuesday got to make some new piece of history, becoming the first ever Kenyan club to play at Goodison Park, the football shrine of English Premier League side Everton FC.

Though at the end of it all was a 4-0 spanking by the on-form English side who fielded a strong side, Gor left Goodison and indeed Liverpool with invaluable experience, one they will cherish for years and tell the tale to their children and their children’s children.

Here are some shots,, delivered by the Everton FC media team on the match day and how the experience was, witnessed by close to 5,000 people on a cold and quite chilly evening in the English city of Liverpool.