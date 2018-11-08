In Pictures: K’Ogalo vs Everton at Goodison

Gor Mahia skipper Harun Shakava shakes hands with his Everton counterpart Phil Jagielka before the two teams clashed in a friendly match at the Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 6, 2018.
LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov 8 – Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia last Tuesday got to make some new piece of history, becoming the first ever Kenyan club to play at Goodison Park, the football shrine of English Premier League side Everton FC.
Though at the end of it all was a 4-0 spanking by the on-form English side who fielded a strong side, Gor left Goodison and indeed Liverpool with invaluable experience, one they will cherish for years and tell the tale to their children and their children’s children.
Fans turned up in good numbers to watch Gor Mahia take on Everton in a historic friendlu match at the Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 6, 2018.
Here are some shots,, delivered by the Everton FC media team on the match day and how the experience was, witnessed by close to 5,000 people on a cold and quite chilly evening in the English city of Liverpool.
Gor Mahia players walk ut of the tunnel ready to take on Everton in a historic friendly match at the Goodison Park in Liverpool on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia defender and skipper Harun Shakava goes in for a tackle against Everton’s Kieran Dowell during their SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia defender Shafik Batambuze chases down Everton’s Kieran Dowell during their SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Kenyan fans turned out in large numbers to watch champions Gor Mahia during their SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
They braved the cold, to cheer on the Kenyan champions during their SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
There was a sizeable crowd watching on the Kenyan champions take on Everton FC during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo vies for the ball with Everton’s Ademola Lookman during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018. Wendo was among the few stand out players
Everton’s Ademola Lookman taps in to score the opening goal against Gor Mahia during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr gives his tam some pep talk in the dressing room during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia head defender Joash Onyango slides in for a tackle against Everton’s Kieran Dowell during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia head utility Philemon Otieno tries to go past Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia midfielder Kevin ‘Ade’ Omondi tries to catch up with Everton’s Colombian defender Yerry Mina during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi enjoys a chat with Everton and France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr enjoys a chat with Everton manager Marco SIlva during their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr waves to Kenyan fans who cheered on their team after their historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match at the Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom on November 6, 2018.
Comments