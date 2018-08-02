Nairobi to host County Assemblies Games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Nairobi County has been handed the rights to host the inaugural County Assemblies Sports Association (CASA) scheduled to take place August 26-September 1 in various venues across the capital city.

This is the first time after the assemblies broke away from the Kenya Inter Counties Sports Cultural Association (KICOSCA) that brings together County Government and Assemblies due to separation of powers as legislatures.

A budget of Sh22 million has been set aside for preparations of the games with Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi handed over hosting rights for the games that will bring together 17 disciplines among them soccer, Volleyball, Netball, Athletics, Basketball among others.

“Soccer just like just concluded FIFA World Cup bring people together let us embrace peace and harmony and come out compete but shake hands after win or defeat, that will be greater way of interacting with all Counties all as a family’s,” Elachi said.

Ten venues among them the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani where the opening and closing ceremony will take place, will host the competitions.

Others venues are Barclays Plaza, KCB Ground , KCA University, Camp Toyoyo, City Stadium and Ruaraka Stadium.

Over 2,000 participants are expected in Nairobi City for the two-week action-packed event with the Nairobi County football team upping preparation for the games and are expected to challenge for Soccer and Volleyball titles.

KICOSCA games move to Kisii County with Gusii Stadium ready to host all County Government side games.

-By Jemimah Mueni-