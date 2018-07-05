Quarter-finals set to kick off this Friday

Shares

Four previous World Cup winners remain in competition, with favourites Brazil taking on Belgium

We are now down to eight sides at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the quarter-final ties starting this Friday (6 July). Former world champions Uruguay and France are set to meet, while favourites for the crown Brazil will lock horns with Belgium, who look very strong on paper.

First things first

Where should I be investing my money?

Arguably the pick of the ties is the meeting between former world champions Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. France have never beaten their South American opponents, but come into this one as the favourites to reach the final four.

You can double your money by backing France to win inside 90 minutes at a price of 2.00, with Uruguay out at 4.60. The latter’s task has been made all the tougher by the possible absence of star striker Edinson Cavani, who limped off during his side’s 2-1 win over Portugal.

France, by way of contrast, will have their star forward Kylian Mbappe ready and raring to go. The teenager bagged a brace in his team’s 4-3 win over Argentina in the second round, and he is at 3.00 to score at any time during the game, and at 6.00 to net either the first or last goal of the game.

Put bluntly, Uruguay will have a real job on their hands trying to get past a strong French outfit. You can back the French to record a relatively comfortable 2-0 win at a price of 8.50.

The mouth-watering action on Friday continues with the clash between Brazil and Belgium. It is the seventh time in a row that Brazil have made it to the last eight and they will be looking to go all the way.

The South American giants are at just 1.57 to qualify for the semi-finals and they will be backing themselves to go even further. At 3.75, Brazil are the out and out favourites to win the World Cup and 2.62 to reach the final.

Both of these sides play open, attacking football and the chances of an early goal in this one are large. Brazil are priced at 8.50 to be ahead after 10 minutes, while Belgium are at 11.00 to take an early lead in the tie.

And it is Brazil who look the more likely to progress in the competition. The five-time world champions are at 2.15 to win the tie inside 90 minutes, with Belgium at 3.70 to do the same.

On the Saturday (7 July), Sweden and England meet at the Cosmos Arena. Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 in the round of 16, while England needed penalties to find a way past Colombia.

England are looking for a place in the final four of a major tournament for the first time since Euro 1996, and they are the favourites to do just that here. England are at just 1.95 to win this tie inside 90 minutes, whereas Sweden find themselves at 4.80 to repeat the feat they pulled off against the Swiss.

Sweden have scored in all four of their World Cup games so far and conceded just two goals against Germany, keeping three clean sheets in the process. England, for their part, have failed to keep a clean sheet in the competition so far.

With that in mind, there could be goals in this one, with over 2.5 goals priced at 2.60, meaning that you could more than double your money on any investment. And while predicting exact scores is always a tricky business, a 2-1 win for England is at 10.00, meaning a ten-fold return on any bets made.

The final quarter-final tie sees World Cup hosts Russia take on Croatia at the Fisht Olympic Stadium. Croatia come into this game in fine form having won four of their last five games, while Russia have been the surprise package of the tournament to date.

The hosts now have a very real chance of making the semi-finals, but they are the underdogs coming into this clash. Russia are at 4.00 to win the tie by the 90-minute mark, while you can back Croatia to do just that at the shorter price of 2.20.

Both sides needed penalties to reach this stage of the competition and it may well go to spot kicks again. Russia are at 10.00 to win via a shoot-out with Croatia again at a slightly shorter 9.50.

World Cup quarter-final odds (after 90 minutes):

Friday, 6 July

5.00pm – (4.60) Uruguay x France (2.00); draw (3.20)

9.00pm – (2.15) Brazil x Belgium (3.75); draw (3.40)

Saturday, 7 July

5.00pm – (4.80) Sweden x England (1.95); draw (3.30)

9.00pm – (4.00) Russia x Croatia (2.20); draw (3.10)

World Cup finalists:

England (2.50)

Brazil (2.62)

Croatia (2.87)

France (3.00)

Belgium (4.33)

World Cup winners:

Brazil (3.75)

France (5.00)

England (5.00)

Croatia (7.00)

Belgium (7.00)