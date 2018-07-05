Kenya out to defend Victoria Golf Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5- The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) on Thursday unveiled a 10-man team that will represent the country in this year’s Victoria Cup.

In a press release, KGU chairman Lucas Marang’a said that he has confidence in the team constituted to represent Kenya in the tournament.

“We have some of the best players drawn from different clubs in the country. As a Union, we are confident of retaining the Victoria Cup winners title for the 3rd time in a row,” Marang’a noted.

The 10-man team include John Karichu (Limuru Country Club), Mike Kisia (Vet lab) and Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab).

Others are Dennis Saikwa (Royal Nairobi), Isaac Makhoha, Daniel Nduva, Paul Muchangi and juniors Agil Is-Haq of Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu, and Zubair Khan (Muthaiga).

The practice round starts on July 25, with the tournament officially teeing off on July 26 ending on July 28, 2018.