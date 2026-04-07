Maguire signs one-year contract at Man Utd

MANCHESTER, England, April 7, 2026 – Former captain Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contractwith Manchester United, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 33-year-old central defender’s current deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80m in 2019 – a world record transfer fee for a defender.

He has made 266 appearances for United, winning the League Cup in 2022-23 and the FA Cup the following season.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day,” Maguire said.

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.”

Maguire’s time at Manchester United has been turbulent.

He was appointed captain just five months after his arrival by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but was later criticised by some despite continuing to be selected by the Norwegian and his successor Ralf Rangnick.

In April 2022, Cheshire Police conducted a sweep of his house after he received a bomb threat.

Maguire fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag and was stripped of the captaincy in July 2023. Shortly afterwards, a deal was agreed for a move to West Ham but he decided to stay at Old Trafford.

He also struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim before enjoying a revival under interim boss Michael Carrick, starting all 10 matches since his appointment in mid-January.

Maguire added: “You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United.

“He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.”

‘A leader in the dressing room’ – analysis

Simon Stone

Chief football news reporter

It has been clear for months now that it suited both Harry Maguire and Manchester United for their partnership to be extended beyond the end of the season, when his contract was due to expire.

Maguire and his family are settled in the north-west, United valued the 33-year-old’s experience, a factor that has taken on more importance this summer given the impending exit of Casemiro.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was determined to sign Maguire from Leicester in 2019, which is why United ended up paying £80m for him. It was not long before he was installed as captain.

Erik ten Hag had a different view of Maguire’s qualities, took the armband away and was willing to let him join West Ham in the summer of 2023.

Even though United accepted a £30m offer from the Hammers, Maguire said no. He has played 91 times for the club since, under four different managers, which underlines how highly rated he is.

With Maguire, critics tend to focus on the aspects of his game he is not so good at. His managers – generally – look at what he can do: Calm under pressure, strong in the tackle, good passing range, positional awareness, superb mentally, a leader in the dressing room.

Maguire may not be at quite the same levels as when he arrived at Old Trafford, but most United fans will delight in the news he is staying around for a bit longer at least.