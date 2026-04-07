Wasim, Odek claim early lead at Day One of Sunshine Golf Tour qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2026 – Amateur golfer Ali Wasim and William Odek set the early pace after carding matching rounds of 4-under par 68 in the opening round of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing Qualifying School at Limuru Country Club on Tuesday.

In cool morning conditions, Wasim produced one of the most composed rounds of the day.

He got off to a fast start with birdies on the 1st, 3rd and 4th holes, settling into a strong rhythm early on the front nine.

After dropping shots on the 7th and 11th, he responded impressively, picking up another birdie on the 16th, with the standout moment coming at the par-5 15th where he eagled to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Odek matched that effort with a composed and clinical display, rolling in birdies on the 2nd, 3rd and 8th holes to build momentum early, before adding further gains on the 13th and 15th.

William Odek follows the path of his tee shot during Round One of the Sunshine Development Tour Qualifying School at Limuru Country Club

A lone bogey on the 12th proved his only setback in an otherwise controlled round that kept him firmly alongside Wasim at the top of the leaderboard.

Speaking after his round, Odek said:

“It was a good round for me. I came in well prepared and had a chance to get comfortable with the course beforehand, which helped. I got off to a solid start and just tried to stay in rhythm throughout.”

With another round of golf to come on Wednesday, Odek is not getting ahead of himself rather is focused on remaining consistent.

“The driver was working really well for me today, and that gave me confidence, especially on the par 4s and par 5s where I could put myself in good positions. When you’re hitting it well off the tee, it makes the rest of the game a lot easier. At this stage, I’m not really thinking about winning. It’s about playing good, consistent golf and letting that take me where it will,” he said.

At the same time, Wasim credited his good start to composure.

“It was a lovely day out there, I really enjoyed it. I had a great group and we kept things relaxed, which helped. Limuru is a course I enjoy playing. I’ve got good memories here, and that always gives you a bit of confidence,” he said.

Wasim added: “I didn’t have the perfect start with that early bogey on the 11th, but I stayed patient. The eagle was a nice bonus and gave me momentum, and from there I just tried to keep things steady. The ball was rolling well, so I was happy with how I managed the round overall.”

Wasim is determined to make the most of the tournament to advance his game to the next level.

“This Tour is really important for us. It’s the future of Kenyan golf and a genuine pathway for players who want to take the next step, including turning professional. For me, this is a stepping stone, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete at this level,” he said.

A tightly packed chasing group is tied for third place at 1-over par 73, featuring India’s Hetansh Shah, Tanzania’s Isaac Wanyeche and Kenya’s Sammy Mulama, all of whom will be looking to make an early move in the second round.

The Qualifying School has attracted a field of 55 players from across East and Southern Africa, alongside players from Europe, Asia and North America.

With three rounds still to play, the leaderboard remains wide open, setting up an intense battle for positions as players compete for ranking status and the opportunity to secure their place on the Sunshine Development Tour for the 2026/27 season.