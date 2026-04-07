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Pointing the way to Europe: Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is returning to form as Everton chase a top-four finish

English Premier League

Minnesota deny Rodriguez has rare muscle wasting condition

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MINNESOTA, United States, April 7, 2026 – Minnesota United have denied rumours that midfielder James Rodriguez is suffering from a potentially life-threatening muscle-wasting condition.

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The Colombia international returned to the club’s training ground on Monday after being hospitalised.

Rodriguez, 34, showed signs of illness during Colombia’s 3-1 defeat by France on 29 March and subsequently spent three days in hospital with severe dehydration.

A statement from the Colombia Football Federation on 2 April confirmed Rodriguez was under observation for a “non-sports-related medical condition” but said his prognosis was “favourable”.

Social media rumours and reports in some US media sparked concerns he was suffering from rhabdomyolysis – a rare condition sometimes linked to over-exertion which causes muscles to disintegrate and can lead to potentially fatal kidney damage when toxic muscle fibres enter the circulatory system.

However, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Minnesota United said:, external “The club and our medical professionals can unequivocally state there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis.”

Rodriguez, who won two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and also played for Premier League side Everton, participated in a “supervised return-to-activity session” on Monday. His return to full training will be guided by the club’s medical staff.

Rodriguez has made two MLS appearances since joining Minnesota United in February.

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