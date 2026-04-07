Ex-Australia batter Warner charged with drink-driving

SYDNEY, Australia, April 7, 2026 – Former Australia batter David Warner has been charged with drink-driving in Sydney.

New South Wales Police confirmed a 39-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after returning a positive result following a random breath test in Maroubra in east Sydney.

Warner recorded a second positive test at a police station, which was reported at more than twice the legal blood alcohol concentration limit permitted in New South Wales.

“A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result.

“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.”

Warner has been charged with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, which applies to drivers in New South Wales with a blood alcohol concentration between 0.08 and 0.149.

He will appear in court on 7 May.

Warner, who retired from international cricket in 2024, is currently captain of Pakistan Super League side Karachi Kings.

Their next match is against Peshawar Zalmi on 9 April.