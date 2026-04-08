Havertz nets late winner as Arsenal edge Sporting Lisbon

LISBON, Portugal, April 8, 2026 – Kai Havertz scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon.

The second-half substitute poked the ball past Rui Silva late on to give the Premier League leaders a narrow advantage going into next week’s second leg at Emirates Stadium.

The pressure was on Arsenal coming into this match after they suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

And that tension was nearly increased further when Sporting left-back Maxi Araujo crashed a shot against the Arsenal crossbar early on after a superb through ball from Ousmane Diomande.

The Gunners had plenty of possession in the first half but could not translate that into clear-cut chances. The closest they came to scoring was when Noni Madueke hit the crossbar direct from a corner.

Sporting continually threatened with fast counter-attacks and almost punished the Gunners when Araujo made another burst forward and cut the ball back to Francisco Trincao, who pulled his shot wide.

Martin Zubimendi thought he had given Arsenal a second-half lead when he curled in from the edge of the box, but the strike was ruled out as former Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres was offside in the build-up.

The hosts piled on the pressure in the latter stages and David Raya made three good saves to keep the scores level, before Havertz snatched the win for the Gunners.

The victory is Arsenal’s first in three matches and gives Mikel Arteta’s side a boost as they return to Premier League action against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Arsenal analysis: Win can be springboard for rest of campaign

This win was not a vintage Arsenal performance but beating Sporting could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Gunners’ season.

Arsenal had been criticised after two successive defeats and looked like they would be frustrated again before Havertz scored the dramatic winner.

Arteta’s side struggled to create chances despite having more of the ball throughout – and currently do not have a forward player in top form as they look to win a major trophy for the first time in six years.

But by producing a resilient display in Lisbon against a quality Sporting side and grabbing the victory, Arsenal’s players have received a welcome boost of confidence heading into the business end of the season.

It would have been a very nervy atmosphere at the Emirates on Saturday against Bournemouth if the Gunners returned to league action after three winless fixtures.

But now they may be able to play with more freedom after shaking off the painful cup losses to Manchester City and Southampton.

The only negative for Arteta on Tuesday was that Martin Odegaard had to come off with a knock – his captain’s campaign has been blighted by fitness problems.

Sporting analysis: Impressive hosts will feel hard done by

Sporting had won their past 17 home matches and played like a side that was filled with confidence.

This was their first loss at home in the Champions League this season.

Araujo was a constant threat to the Gunners’ backline with his bursting runs from left-back and the hosts’ gameplan of quick counter-attacks nearly paid off.

Centre-back Diomande produced an impressive display before Arsenal’s winning goal and again showed why he has been linked with a number of English clubs.

He battled well with former team-mate Gyokeres and showed his quality on the ball to release Araujo, for his effort which struck the bar, with an outside-of-the-foot pass from deep in his own half.

Sporting will feel hard done by to lose the match late on, but the Portuguese champions will believe they are still in the tie with only a one-goal deficit to overturn.

What’s next for these teams?

Arsenal return to Premier League action and host Bournemouth on Saturday (12:30 BST).

Sporting also play on Saturday when they travel to Estrela Amadora (20:30 BST).