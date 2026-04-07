Wales captain and ex-Arsenal star Ramsey retires

LONDON, England, April 7, 2026 – Wales captain and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has retired from professional football with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old, who had been without a club since leaving Mexican side Pumas UNAM last year, is now expected to pursue a career in coaching.

Ramsey retires as one of Wales’ greatest players, scoring 21 goals in 86 appearances and representing his country at three major tournaments.

He played an integral role in Wales’ historic run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, earning a place in Uefa’s team of the tournament.

Ramsey then played at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, Wales’ first appearance in the finals stage of that competition for 64 years.

The skilful playmaker started his career at Cardiff City before a 2008 move to Arsenal, where he won three FA Cups – scoring the winning goal in two of those finals – during his 11 years with the Gunners.

Ramsey then had spells at Juventus and Nice as well as a loan at Rangers, helping them reach the 2022 Europa League final but missing a penalty in the shootout.

He also had a second stint at boyhood club Cardiff, where he had a short period as interim head coach at the end of last season.

Ramsey joined Pumas in the hope of staying fit enough to be able to play for Wales at this summer’s World Cup had they qualified.

But having failed to find a new club since leaving Mexico, Ramsey has decided to call time on his playing career.

Ramsey thanked the supporters of Wales and the clubs he represented in his career as he announced his decision on social media.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football,” he wrote.

“Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can’t thank you enough. We’ve been through everything together and it’s been an honour to represent you. Diolch.

“Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I’ve been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level.

“And a huge thank you to my wife and children and all my family. Without you by my side throughout, none of this would have been possible.”