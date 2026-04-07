Shujaa to open World 7s Championship campaign against Australia

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s side will begin their World Championships campaign against Australia in Hong Kong on April 17.

The match, scheduled for 12:56 pm on Friday afternoon, will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 2024 Paris Olympics, which the Australians won 21-7.

Next for Shujaa will be another bruising battle against New Zealand (3:27 pm) in which they will be hoping to avenge their 19-12 loss in their last meeting, at last year’s Perth 7s.

Their final Pool C encounter is against the United States on Day Two of the competition at 8:24 am.

The two teams’ last meeting was at the third leg of the Division 2 tourney in Sao Paulo where Shujaa won 31-14 on their way to a third place overall finish.

Previously, the American Eagles had shocked them 21-5 in the first leg in Nairobi before a narrow 14-10 win in the second leg in Montevideo.

Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges will be seeking an early, great start to the championships, with other legs to come in Valladolid and Bordeaux.

The top eight finishers will qualify for next season’s Division 1 as the remaining four drop into Division 2.