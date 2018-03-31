Chipu fall to Namibia in African contest

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Kenya rugby Under-20 team’s hopes of winning a first ever African title were thwarted after they fell 37-18 to Namibia in the Barthes South final played on Saturday.

Kenya, under the tutelage of Paul Odera, grounded two tries and converted two penalties as Namibia were too strong scoring six tries and one penalty to extend their dominance over Kenya.

Joshua Macharia sent Kenya ahead eight minutes after kick-off, but Namibia touched down a converted try through Pieter Diergaardt in the 17th minute to take the two point lead.

However, a resilient Chipu levelled matters in the 34th minute thanks to Mark Mutuku’s try before Xavier Bett added the extras for a 12-12 tie.

Namibia reclaimed the lead four minutes later when Oderich Mouton went over to hand his side a 17-12 lead at the interval.

On resumption, Kenya reduced the deficit courtesy of Bett’s penalty but Namibia could not allow them to narrow the gap as Gershwin Mouton touched down before Diergaardt completed a brace in the 64th minute.

Namibia extended the lead after Kenya conceded a penalty and not even a Macharia penalty in the 76th minute could salvage Chipu as Namibia wrapped up the win with a try three minutes to the final whistle.