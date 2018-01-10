KPL newbies Wazito snap up AFC duo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10- Kenyan Premier League new boys Wazito FC have snapped up the AFC Leopards duo of midfielder Harun Nyakha and goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe as they continue to rebuild ahead of their top flight debut.

Head coach Frank Ouna has confirmed that both join the side on two year deals and reckons they will be a brilliant addition to the squad.

Also signing for Wazito is Ivorian Emmanuel Tienan who was previously with MOSCA.

“These are players who we think will be a great addition to the squad. Nyakha is a very good midfielder especially on the ball and his experience having featured for AFC will be great for us. We are still chasing a few names and I can assure that we will have a very strong squad,” the tactician offered.

Wazito earned a berth in top flight after finishing second in last season’s National Super League and Ouna who joined them midway through the 2016 season before turning them into a winning outfit has vowed they will not be in the KPL to make up the numbers.

“We are coming in to compete and show that we are a good side as well. We went through so many challenges in the NSL but the players had the belief and we achieved what we didn’t think was easily achievable. It is now time to show that we can compete at the top,” the former Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia assistant coach added.

Ouna has been credited with lifting the team from the ashes, one he found dwindling in relegation when he took over before raising its profile and finally a first ever berth in top flight.

To aid his course, Ouna has added two more hands into his technical bench with former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards goalkeeper trainer Iddi Salim joining the team on the same capacity.

He has also brought on board immediate former Modern Coast Rangers head coach Mohammed Ahmed as a First Team coach. He will be in charge of training the midfielders.

Francis Oduor who has been part of the team for a while will be in charge of the defense while former Gor Mahia striker George Midenyo will this time be charged with sharpening the team’s next big strikers.

“It is very important to have many hands to help each other out especially at this level of the Premier League. It becomes easier to pick out and manage mistakes. I think the two new guys to the bench will add so much to the team in terms of their experience,” the tactician further added.

Wazito begin their Kenyan Premier League campaign on February 5 at home against Sony Sugar.

“We expect a very tough challenge but looking at how we performed especially in the GOtv Shield matches, I am certain we can weather the storm. We just need to firm up a few areas technically and we will be good to go,” further added the tactician.