Mathare off relegation zone after downing Muhoroni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Mathare United climbed off the drop zone after beating relegated Muhoroni Youth 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match hosted at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Needing a win to ensure themselves safety, Mathare got the lead on the stroke of half time through Edwin Seda after being set up by Cliff Nyakeya but Maxwel Onyango scored the equalizer for Muhoroni after the break in the 50th minute.

However, Nyakeya netted the winner in the six minutes later to give the Francis Kimanzi side a sigh of relief as far as the relegation is concerned with only one match remaining before the conclusion of the 2017 season.

The win saw Mathare jump to 13th with 38 points.

-More to follow-