Aswani drafted as Okumbi calls up squad for Zambia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1- Nakumatt FC striker Kepha Aswani has found favor in the eyes of Harambee Stars First Coach Stanley Okumbi who has called up the goal poacher in the preliminary squad that will go into camp ahead of the November 14 friendly match against Zambia.

Aswani has been the shining light for Nakumatt this season, striking 12 goals so far and tying at second with Gor Mahia’s Jacques Tuyisenge at the apex of the Kenyan Premier League goal scorers’ chart.

Okumbi has named a squad of 28, purely comprised of local based players and he has thrown in a few surprises as well with Chemelil Sugar midfielder Shaffan Siwa included and will be making his first ever cut into the national squad.

Okumbi has also called in AFC Leopards goalkeeper Gabriel Andika who helped Ingwe into the GOtv Shield title as well as Vihiga United defender Bernard Ochieng.

Other National Super League players called in include Nakuru All Stars’ Peter Ng’ang’a and Vihiga forward Chris Masinza.

Former AFC leopards winger Simon Abuko who has been doing well with NSL side KCB has also been drafted in the squad of 28 expected to be whittled down to 22 before the match.

Western Stima forward Ezekiel Otuoma, formerly with Muhoroni Youth and Ulinzi Stars has also earned a call up.

Stars had initially been scheduled to play Rwanda but the latter withdrawn as they will be playing Ethiopia in a 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier this weekend.

Harambee Stars squad

Goalkeepers

Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders

Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars).

Midfielders

Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Shaffan Siwa (Chemelil Sugar), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Peter Ng’ang’a (Nakuru All-Stars), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Chris Ochieng (Mathare United), Jackson Macharia (Tusker FC), Whyvonne Isuzza (AFC Leopards).

Attackers

Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards) Chris Masinza (Vihiga United), Simon Abuko (KCB), Ezekiel Otuoma (Western Stima).