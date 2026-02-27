‘Ignore me at your own risk’: TikToker held over threats to President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have arrested a TikToker accused of posting a video containing alleged threats directed at President William Ruto.

In a statement, the DCI said Peter Maingi Kimani, also known as Menelik Kimani, was apprehended in the Gachage area of Kiganjo in Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had reportedly gone into hiding following the circulation of the video earlier this week.

“The suspect was smoked out of his hideout in the Gachage area of Kiganjo, Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had holed up after committing the offence. He is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the agency said.

According to the DCI, the video shared on the suspect’s TikTok account allegedly contained remarks perceived as threatening towards the Head of State.

In the footage, the man is heard challenging President Ruto and his administration, declaring: “Ignore me at your own risk.”

‘Battlefield’

He goes on to question the legitimacy of leadership attained through democratic elections and calls for what he describes as a “battlefield” challenge, issuing a seven-day ultimatum.

The individual further makes statements suggesting confrontation and references to war, while claiming that “a real king doesn’t come through the ballot box” and asserting that leadership should be determined through strength rather than elections.

The DCI cautioned members of the public against the misuse of social media platforms.

“While freedom of expression is guaranteed in the Constitution, its enjoyment should not be used as a tool to promote or justify the violation of the rights of others,” the Directorate said.

“No effort will be spared in addressing any irresponsible use of social media, especially where there is a threat to peace and security.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges the suspect is likely to face. He is expected to be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny over online content deemed to incite violence or threaten national security, as law enforcement agencies intensify monitoring of digital platforms.