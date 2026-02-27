Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DCI said Peter Maingi Kimani, also known as Menelik Kimani, was apprehended in the Gachage area of Kiganjo in Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had reportedly gone into hiding following the circulation of the video earlier this week/Machine-enhanced image

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Ignore me at your own risk’: TikToker held over threats to President Ruto

DCI arrests TikToker in Gatundu South over a viral video allegedly containing threats against President William Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have arrested a TikToker accused of posting a video containing alleged threats directed at President William Ruto.

In a statement, the DCI said Peter Maingi Kimani, also known as Menelik Kimani, was apprehended in the Gachage area of Kiganjo in Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had reportedly gone into hiding following the circulation of the video earlier this week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The suspect was smoked out of his hideout in the Gachage area of Kiganjo, Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had holed up after committing the offence. He is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the agency said.

According to the DCI, the video shared on the suspect’s TikTok account allegedly contained remarks perceived as threatening towards the Head of State.

In the footage, the man is heard challenging President Ruto and his administration, declaring: “Ignore me at your own risk.”

‘Battlefield’

He goes on to question the legitimacy of leadership attained through democratic elections and calls for what he describes as a “battlefield” challenge, issuing a seven-day ultimatum.

The individual further makes statements suggesting confrontation and references to war, while claiming that “a real king doesn’t come through the ballot box” and asserting that leadership should be determined through strength rather than elections.

The DCI cautioned members of the public against the misuse of social media platforms.

“While freedom of expression is guaranteed in the Constitution, its enjoyment should not be used as a tool to promote or justify the violation of the rights of others,” the Directorate said.

“No effort will be spared in addressing any irresponsible use of social media, especially where there is a threat to peace and security.”

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges the suspect is likely to face. He is expected to be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations.

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny over online content deemed to incite violence or threaten national security, as law enforcement agencies intensify monitoring of digital platforms.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan arraigned over recruitment of youths to fight in Russia–Ukraine war

A Kenyan man has been charged with trafficking 22 youths to Russia for exploitation in the Ukraine war as authorities probe a wider recruitment...

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI nabs KMPDC employee in Social Health Authority fraud probe

DCI arrests interdicted KMPDC staff member Harun Liluma over alleged fraud linked to the Social Health Authority, faces three criminal charges.

40 minutes ago

Kenya

UDA scoops all four seats during Feb 26 mini-polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance completed a clean sweep as its candidates convincingly won four by-elections held yesterday. Duncan...

41 minutes ago
Nairobi flooding preparedness Nairobi flooding preparedness

Kenya

Rain, chaos, repeat: Nairobi’s flood problem returns

Nairobi flooding preparedness is being tested once again as extreme weather warnings return.

1 hour ago

crime

DCI arrests suspect in Sh50mn Pangani land fraud case after skipping Court

DCI arrests suspect accused of forging land documents to grab Sh50 million Pangani property after skipping plea at Milimani Law Courts.

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Health CS Duale condemns school for barring Grade 10 student from wearing hijab

The matter also revives discussions stemming from a 2019 ruling by the Supreme Court of Kenya, which overturned a 2016 Court of Appeal decision...

2 hours ago

World

Oyugi Magwanga quits as Homa Bay Deputy Governor

"After a deep reflection and consultations with leaders, as well as supporters and my family, I have resolved to resign from the office of...

12 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya bets on partnerships to grow pool of experts

KNRA Director-General James Keter said collaborations with institutions such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have provided valuable resources and technical guidance across...

15 hours ago