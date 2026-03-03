Israel strikes internal security, intelligence headquarters in Tehran heartland – China Daily

JERUSALEM — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday night that it had completed a wave of airstrikes in central Tehran, targeting key Iranian intelligence and security facilities as part of the third day of a joint operation with the United States against the Islamic Republic.

According to the military, the Israeli Air Force struck “dozens” of headquarters belonging to Iran’s internal security apparatus, including more than 10 sites linked to the Ministry of Intelligence — Iran’s primary intelligence body.

The IDF said the operation also hit regional command centers and headquarters of the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary organization affiliated with Iran’s ruling establishment.

In addition, numerous facilities linked to the Quds Force — the external operations arm of Iran’s elite forces — were reportedly struck.

Israeli officials emphasized that operations will continue to focus on Iran’s official military and security systems.

Beyond command centers, the air force said it targeted surface-to-surface missile launchers, weapons production facilities, and assets belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force.

The strikes mark one of the most significant direct Israeli attacks inside the Iranian capital in recent years, signaling a dramatic escalation in hostilities.

The Tehran strikes followed a day of intense developments, including the mobilization of approximately 110,000 Israeli reservists.

Israel also carried out heavy strikes in Lebanon, including in Beirut, after the Iran-aligned Hezbollah launched missiles and drones toward Israeli territory.

The expanding scope of the conflict has heightened fears of a broader regional war involving Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and potentially other actors across the Middle East.

While U.S. officials have not publicly detailed the extent of Washington’s operational involvement, the joint framing of the campaign underscores growing military coordination between the two allies.

Regional and international leaders have called for restraint, warning that further escalation could destabilize an already volatile region.