Lake Victoria Basin Commission Prepares for Inaugural Lake Victoria Day Celebrations in Mwanza

KISUMU, Kenya may 14 – The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) has announced that preparations are complete for the inaugural Lake Victoria Day celebrations scheduled for May 18–21 in Mwanza, Tanzania, marking a major regional milestone in efforts to protect East Africa’s largest freshwater lake.

The four-day event will be held at the Nane Nane Grounds in Mwanza City and is expected to bring together ministers, policymakers, researchers, civil society organizations, development partners and local communities from across the East African Community (EAC) Partner States.

The celebrations will be held under the theme: “Shared Waters, Shared Future: Uniting for a Sustainable Lake Victoria Basin.”

LVBC Executive Secretary Dr Masinde Bwire said the event represents the beginning of a permanent regional platform aimed at strengthening cooperation in the management of Lake Victoria and its basin.

He described the initiative as a historic step for the region, noting that it will enhance collective action among Partner States in addressing shared environmental challenges.

Dr Bwire said the basin is currently under increasing pressure from climate change, pollution, unsustainable resource use, and rapid urbanization, warning that coordinated intervention is urgently needed.

He emphasized that protecting Lake Victoria is both an environmental and socio-economic necessity, given its importance to millions of people who depend on it for fishing, transport, agriculture, and livelihoods across the region.

According to the LVBC, the celebrations will feature exhibitions and innovation fairs showcasing technologies and best practices in fisheries management, renewable energy, waste management, and pollution control.

Special focus will be placed on youth- and women-led innovations aimed at promoting sustainable environmental practices within the basin.

A two-day Stakeholders’ Forum set for May 18–19 will bring together civil society groups, youth organizations, utilities, and NGOs to deliberate on key challenges affecting the lake and propose practical solutions.

Dr Bwire said the forum is designed to ensure that communities living around the basin play a central role in shaping policy decisions and environmental interventions.

The climax of the celebrations on May 21 will be a High-Level Ministerial Segment bringing together ministers responsible for water, fisheries, environment, and East African Community affairs from Partner States.

The meeting is expected to conclude with the signing of a Joint Ministerial Communiqué reaffirming regional commitment to sustainable management of Lake Victoria.

During the event, two key regional initiatives will also be launched: the Lake Victoria Basin Water Information System (LVB-WIS) and the State of the Basin Report (SoBR).

Dr Bwire said the tools will strengthen data sharing, improve environmental monitoring, and support evidence-based planning across the basin.

The decision to establish Lake Victoria Day was adopted during the 23rd Ordinary Meeting of the Sectoral Council on the Lake Victoria Basin as part of broader regional efforts to deepen cooperation in environmental conservation and sustainable development.