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Voting Underway in Emurua Dikirr, Porro and Endo By-Elections Amid Ruto-Gachagua Rivalry

Polling stations opened at 6am and are expected to close at 5pm in the by-elections for the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat in Narok, Porro Ward in Samburu and Endo Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Voting is underway in three electoral areas across the country in a politically significant contest that is once again shaping up as an early supremacy battle between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Polling stations opened at 6am and are expected to close at 5pm in the by-elections for the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat in Narok County, Porro Ward in Samburu County and Endo Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

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The mini-polls are being closely watched by political observers, with both camps seeking to demonstrate influence in regions considered strategically important ahead of the next national elections.

The biggest contest is in Emurua Dikirr Constituency where several candidates are battling to succeed former area MP Johana Ng’eno whose death triggered the by-election.

The race has attracted intense political interest, with leaders allied to both Ruto and Gachagua actively campaigning for rival candidates in what analysts describe as a key test of political loyalty within the broader Rift Valley region.

The constituency has traditionally been viewed as politically influential in Narok County and the outcome is expected to send strong signals about shifting alliances ahead of 2027.

Security has been heightened across all polling centres, with police officers deployed to maintain order and ensure a peaceful voting process.

Election officials urged voters to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid incidents that could disrupt the exercise.

Officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said polling materials were distributed on time and voting commenced smoothly in most stations.

Political observers say voter turnout will be a major indicator of grassroots mobilization by competing camps.

The by-elections also come at a time when Kenya’s political landscape is increasingly taking shape around alignments linked to President Ruto and his former deputy, whose political fallout has continued to dominate national discourse.

Leaders from both sides have framed the contests as critical in consolidating support bases and influencing future coalition negotiations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Counting of ballots is expected to begin immediately after polls close at 5pm, with provisional results likely to be announced later Thursday night.

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