Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Front view of the Social Health Authority headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

SHA Under Legal Fire as Petition Questions Healthcare Financing Framework in Kenya

the petitioner argues that key functions under the current health financing model—such as premium deductions, claims processing, and benefits administration—are being carried out without clear statutory authority.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – A constitutional petition has been filed at the High Court in Kiambu challenging the legality of Kenya’s new healthcare financing framework, including the Social Health Authority (SHA), digital health systems, and public sector medical schemes.

The petition, filed by Francis Awino, names several respondents including the Ministry of Health, the National Treasury, the Social Health Authority (SHA), the Digital Health Authority, the Public Service Commission, and the Teachers Service Commission.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the case, the petitioner argues that key functions under the current health financing model—such as premium deductions, claims processing, and benefits administration—are being carried out without clear statutory authority. He contends that these activities amount to insurance operations that must be explicitly backed by law.

The petition further questions the legality and sustainability of the Social Health Insurance Fund framework, arguing that its implementation raises constitutional and legal concerns.

He is seeking conservatory orders to temporarily stop the continued rollout and expansion of the system until the court determines the matter. Among the reliefs sought is a declaration that SHA, the Digital Health Authority, and other public bodies cannot undertake insurance, underwriting, or claims settlement functions unless expressly authorized by law.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye has directed that all respondents be served by May 8, 2026, with responses expected by May 22, 2026.

The case will be mentioned on June 9, 2026 for further directions.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

CS Duale Dismisses Blood Export Claims, Says Data Refers to Vaccines and Lab Products

Duale said the claims were based on a misinterpretation of trade data from the World Integrated Trade Solutions.

21 minutes ago

Kenya

Mudavadi: 19 Kenyans Killed in Russia–Ukraine War, 42 Missing

53 Kenyans have been successfully repatriated back home.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto: Audit Uncovers 800,000 Ghost Learners in Primary Schools, 87,000 in Secondary Schools

Ruto said the findings underscore the need for stronger accountability systems in education financing and management.

1 hour ago

Kenya

DCP moves to avoid chaos in Ol Kalou nominations

Competition for party tickets is already beginning to intensify ahead of the high-stake mini-poll scheduled for July 16, 2026.

1 hour ago

Kenya

CS Ruku’s Dawn Spot Check in Garissa Reveals Widespread Absenteeism at Govt Offices

CS Ruku stated that the situation in Garissa represented an extreme case of neglect of duty and disregard for public service ethics.

1 hour ago

Kenya

NTSA Launches Electronic Logbook System to Eliminate Cartels and Delays

The new eLogbook system, set for official launch on June 10, will revolutionize service delivery by allowing motorists to access logbooks digitally through the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Seven Arrested in Kisumu Over Attempted Illegal Exhumation of Woman’s Body

The attempted exhumation may have been linked to a land ownership dispute involving the parcel where the woman was buried.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court Battle Intensifies as Gachagua Challenges Senate Impeachment Procedure

Gachagua’s lawyers argue that both the National Assembly and the Senate violated constitutional provisions during the impeachment proceedings

2 hours ago