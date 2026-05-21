Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

HACO Industries’ Managing Director, Mary-Ann Musangi.

World

Scale or Fail: Why Africa must embrace Shared Ownership

No company can sustainably grow into a resilient, multi-generational enterprise without creating space for broader participation; whether through strategic investors, professional governance structures, employee ownership, partnerships, or ecosystem collaboration.

Published

Africa stands at a defining economic crossroads.

Across the continent, there is no shortage of entrepreneurial ambition, innovation, or market opportunity. From manufacturing and agribusiness to technology and retail, African businesses are emerging with the potential to compete regionally and globally. Yet despite this momentum, one challenge continues to limit the ability of many enterprises to transition from promising ventures into scalable institutions: the inability to embrace shared ownership.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Too many African businesses are still built around highly centralized models – where control, decision-making, and growth capital remain concentrated within a narrow ownership structure. While this may work in the early stages of business development, it becomes increasingly unsustainable as companies attempt to scale across markets, attract investment, and institutionalize operations.

The reality is simple: scale requires shared ownership.

No company can sustainably grow into a resilient, multi-generational enterprise without creating space for broader participation, whether through strategic investors, professional governance structures, employee ownership, partnerships, or ecosystem collaboration. Businesses that remain overly founder-centric often struggle to unlock the capital, expertise, and institutional capacity necessary for long-term growth.

This conversation is particularly important for Africa because our economies are entering a period that demands scale at unprecedented levels. Our populations are growing rapidly. Consumer markets are expanding. Urbanisation is accelerating. And the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is creating new pathways for regional commerce. To compete effectively within this environment, African companies must evolve beyond survival-mode entrepreneurship into scalable institutions capable of operating across borders and value chains.

That transition cannot happen in isolation.

Shared ownership is not merely about equity distribution. It is about building systems that allow multiple stakeholders to contribute to growth and participate in value creation. This includes investors providing long-term capital, employees contributing innovation and productivity, suppliers strengthening local value chains, and communities becoming part of the broader economic ecosystem.

In manufacturing, this principle is especially relevant. Industrial growth depends heavily on interconnected systems; raw material sourcing, logistics, energy, distribution, retail networks, and workforce capability. No manufacturer can scale sustainably without collaborative relationships across these layers. The businesses that will define Africa’s industrial future are those that understand growth as an ecosystem exercise rather than an individual enterprise pursuit.

Equally important is the role of governance. One of the key barriers to shared ownership in many African businesses is the fear of losing control. But strong governance structures are precisely what enable sustainable growth without undermining strategic direction. Independent boards, transparent reporting, professional management, and accountability systems create confidence among investors, partners, and institutions. They transform businesses from personality-driven entities into scalable platforms.

This is a lesson that many of the world’s most successful companies learned long ago.

Global enterprises scaled because they institutionalized ownership, leadership, and succession. They built organizations that could outlive founders and adapt across generations. Africa must now build the same culture if it is to create globally competitive enterprises.

The urgency is even greater in today’s economic climate. Access to capital remains constrained across much of the continent. Development finance is becoming more selective. Consumers are more value-conscious. Regulatory environments are evolving. In this context, businesses that fail to collaborate, formalize, and build shared value systems risk stagnation.

At the same time, shared ownership presents enormous opportunity. It enables businesses to attract strategic partnerships, strengthen resilience, accelerate innovation, and expand market reach. It also creates more inclusive economic participation – ensuring that growth benefits employees, suppliers, distributors, and communities rather than remaining concentrated at the top.

For Africa, this is not only a business issue. It is a development issue. The continent’s long-term prosperity will depend on whether we can build enterprises that create broad-based economic value at scale. This means moving away from extractive growth models and toward collaborative ecosystems where success is shared and sustainability is embedded.

At HACO, we increasingly see this philosophy reflected in the future of manufacturing and distribution. Whether through strategic partnerships, inclusive value chains, or community-centred enterprise models, sustainable growth today requires deeper collaboration across sectors and stakeholders.

Ultimately, Africa does not lack ideas or ambition. What we need now are scalable institutions. And scalable institutions are built through shared ownership, shared responsibility, and shared prosperity. The question for African businesses is no longer whether collaboration is necessary. It is whether we are prepared to build for scale or risk remaining small in a rapidly integrating global economy.

Mary-Ann Musangi is the Managing Director of HACO Industries

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

EU lifts Visa restrictions on Ethiopia citing cooperation on migrant readmissions

The European Union has lifted restrictive visa measures imposed on Ethiopia in 2024 after citing major improvements in cooperation on migrant readmissions and return...

1 day ago

Top stories

MKU seals China partnerships to boost digital skills, drone training

The agreement seeks to deepen collaboration in digital learning, vocational education, industry-academia integration and sustainable development between China and Africa.

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Barbados Pushes Mandatory Methane Financing Framework as African Parliaments Meet in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Barbados Ambassador for Climate Change and Climate Vulnerable Forum representative Elizabeth Thompson has proposed exploring mandatory financing and legally...

6 days ago

Africa

Ruto calls for win-win Africa–France partnership at Nairobi Summit

President William Ruto has urged a shift from aid-based relations to investment-driven partnerships between Africa and France, calling for sovereign equality, fair financing, and...

May 12, 2026

Sports

Ruto urges Africa to commercialise sports industry for jobs and economic growth

President William Ruto says Africa must invest in sports infrastructure and commercialisation to create jobs, unlock enterprise and position the continent at the centre...

May 11, 2026

Africa

IGAD Unveils Regional Youth Coalition To Shape Climate Policy, Drive Climate-Resilient Agriculture

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5— A new regional youth-driven platform aimed at tackling climate change and strengthening food systems in Eastern Africa has been officially...

May 5, 2026

World

OPINION: Open Doors Without Conditions: What China’s Zero-Tariff Policy Signals for Africa’s Economic Future

China’s engagement reflects a model that prioritises trade as a pathway to shared growth. The mechanism of engagement matters. By lowering trade barriers, it...

May 4, 2026

AGRICULTURE

Inside Israel’s roaming climate lab tracking Africa’s invisible data crisis

A mobile Israeli climate lab in Kenya is capturing real-time data to close Africa’s climate knowledge gap and improve global models.

May 4, 2026