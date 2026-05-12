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President Ruto Dispatches DP Kindiki to Represent Kenya at Museveni Swearing-In Ceremony in Kampala

Ruto has tasked Kindiki with leading Kenya’s delegation to the ceremony, highlighting Nairobi’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral and regional ties.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – President William Ruto has dispatched Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to represent Kenya at the swearing-in ceremony of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, scheduled to take place in Kampala.

Ruto has tasked Kindiki with leading Kenya’s delegation to the ceremony, highlighting Nairobi’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral and regional ties.

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The event will be held in Kampala, where Uganda’s long-serving leader Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to be officially sworn in during a ceremony expected to attract top regional and international leaders.

Kenya and Uganda share longstanding diplomatic, economic, and security ties anchored in trade cooperation and regional integration within the East African Community.

Diplomatic observers note that such high-level representation reflects Kenya’s interest in maintaining stable relations with Uganda, particularly in areas of trade, infrastructure, and regional security cooperation.

The Kampala inauguration ceremony is expected to bring together Heads of State from across the region, alongside senior government officials and international guests.

The gathering also serves as a platform for informal diplomatic engagements among East African leaders.

Kenya’s participation adds to a growing list of regional governments sending representatives to the event, underscoring Uganda’s central role in East African politics.

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