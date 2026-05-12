ODM Opens 2027 Election Nomination Applications, Invites Aspirants Nationwide

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Orange Democratic Movement has officially opened its Expression of Interest (EOI) process for the 2027 General Elections, inviting party members across the country to apply for nomination to various elective positions.

The National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) has invited qualified members to express interest in the President, Governor, Senate, National Assembly Member of County Assembly and Woman Representative seats.

“The exercise has been anchored on Article 61(1) of the party constitution as well as the Party Elections and Nomination Rules, signaling the start of internal preparations ahead of the next general election cycle,” NECC Chairperson Emily Awita stated.

ODM stated that all applicants must be registered voters and fully active members of the party, meeting the eligibility criteria set out under its internal nomination rules.

Interested aspirants are required to submit their applications through the party’s official online portal before June 30.

In addition, party members have been encouraged to verify their membership status by dialing 483036#, as part of the vetting and registration compliance process.

The NECC has assured members that the party is committed to conducting a transparent, credible, and competitive nomination process ahead of the 2027 polls.

Aspirants have been urged to engage the committee through official communication channels for any clarifications regarding the process.