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Nairobi Daylight Theft of Vehicle Grille Sparks Fresh Concern Over Syndicates Targeting Traffic Jams

The incident, which occurred at about 3:15pm, was later reported at Parklands Police Station and has since gone viral online.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 — A daring daylight theft involving a United Nations-plated vehicle has reignited concern over organised gangs targeting motorists stuck in Nairobi’s heavy traffic.

Dashcam footage captured on Monday afternoon shows three young men allegedly removing the front grille of a Toyota Harrier in seconds as the vehicle slowed along Parklands Road near the University of Nairobi School of Law.

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The incident, which occurred at about 3:15pm, was later reported at Parklands Police Station and has since gone viral online, triggering widespread public concern.

Coordinated theft in traffic congestion

In the one-minute clip, traffic is seen crawling towards Limuru Road beneath the elevated highway section near Parklands as vehicles inch forward in a major jam.

Two suspects then approach the front of the stationary Harrier while a third remains nearby, appearing to monitor the surroundings.

One of the men, wearing a blue hooded jacket, bends over the front of the vehicle as the accomplice stands guard, seemingly blocking visibility from other road users.

Within moments, the suspects forcefully detach the front grille and flee on foot. One is seen carrying the stolen part as they escape towards Limuru Road before disappearing into traffic.

The swift, coordinated nature of the act suggests the group was familiar with both the vehicle part and the timing needed to execute the theft without immediate detection.

The targeted vehicle belonged to a United Nations staff member and was caught in traffic when the incident occurred.

Growing anxiety among motorists

The footage has intensified concern among Nairobi motorists over increasingly bold thefts targeting vehicles stuck in congestion.

Residents and drivers along the Parklands–Limuru Road corridor say similar incidents have become more frequent during peak traffic hours, especially at junctions and slow-moving sections.

They report that criminals appear to be exploiting predictable traffic bottlenecks, where vehicles remain stationary or move slowly long enough for quick removal of accessories such as grilles, side mirrors, headlights, and emblems.

The incident has renewed calls for increased police surveillance in high-risk congestion zones, particularly during morning and evening rush hours when traffic is heaviest.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests or detailed progress on investigations into the incident.

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