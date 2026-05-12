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Parklands Road car theft, UN car

Kenya

Outrage as goons steal UN car part in traffic jam

A viral dashcam video has sparked outrage after suspected thieves brazenly stole a UN vehicle part in broad daylight on Nairobi’s busy Parklands Road.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – A shocking dashcam video has exposed the growing insecurity facing motorists in Nairobi after three suspected thieves stole the front grille of a United Nations vehicle within seconds while it was stuck in traffic along Parklands Road.

The daring incident happened on Monday at around 3:15 PM near the University of Nairobi School of Law on the busy stretch connecting Parklands Road to Limuru Road.

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According to the vehicle owner, the suspects appeared organized and executed the theft in broad daylight as traffic slowed to a crawl.

What has stunned many Kenyans online is that the incident happened at a time Nairobi is hosting the high-profile Africa Forward Summit, an event that has seen heightened security deployment across key roads, hotels and public spaces in the city.

Despite the increased police presence, the three men boldly approached the UN vehicle, removed the grille in seconds and disappeared into the crowd as helpless motorists watched.

The entire incident was captured on dashcam footage that has since gone viral on X, sparking anger, fear and fresh questions over security in Nairobi.

“This is becoming too common on Parklands Road. Motorists are no longer safe even in traffic,” one user posted online after watching the clip.

Another motorist wrote: “Imagine this happening to a UN car during an international summit with heavy security everywhere. What about ordinary Kenyans?”

The owner of the vehicle reported the matter to police, but no arrests had been made by Tuesday morning despite clear footage showing the suspects’ faces, including one man who was visibly captured by the camera.

Residents and motorists say the Parklands Road corridor has increasingly become notorious for such thefts, with criminals targeting side mirrors, grilles, emblems and other vehicle parts from cars trapped in traffic jams.

Some motorists now say they fear using the route during rush hour, accusing authorities of failing to crack down on the criminal gangs terrorizing drivers.

Motorists are now demanding tighter security measures along Parklands Road following the latest daylight theft captured on camera.

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