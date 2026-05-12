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Kenya Met Issues Flood Warning as Rains Persist in Multiple Regions

Motorists and pedestrians were advised against driving or walking through flooded sections.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that rains will persist in several parts of the country through May 18, with some areas likely to experience heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.

In its latest weather outlook, the agency said counties in the Central Highlands and eastern regions including Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi should continue to expect rainfall over the coming days.

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“Rainfall is expected to continue over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, as well as parts of the Coast and Northwestern Kenya,” Kenya Met stated in the forecast.

The advisory also indicated that counties in the Rift Valley and western Kenya, among them Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, and Bomet, will continue receiving rainfall, although the intensity is projected to reduce gradually after May 15.

At the same time, the weather agency cautioned that daytime temperatures are expected to remain high in parts of the Coast, lower eastern, and northern regions. Temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius are forecast in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Machakos, Turkana, Garissa, Samburu, Mandera, and Wajir counties.

Despite the warmer daytime conditions in those areas, Kenya Met noted that several highland regions are likely to experience chilly nights and early mornings, with temperatures expected to dip below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the Central Rift Valley, including Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and Murang’a, as well as areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro such as Kajiado and Taita Taveta counties.

The agency warned that the combination of persistent rainfall and low temperatures could lead to cold conditions, particularly in high-altitude areas, and urged residents to keep warm and take precautions against cold-related illnesses.

The weatherman further cautioned that the ongoing rains could heighten the risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, especially along the Tana River basin.

Motorists and pedestrians were advised against driving or walking through flooded sections, warning that fast-moving water and concealed potholes could easily sweep away vehicles and individuals.

Residents were also urged to avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during thunderstorms due to the danger posed by lightning strikes, strong winds, and falling branches. Communities living in landslide-prone areas have similarly been asked to remain alert throughout the rainy period.

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