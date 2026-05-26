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Cofek Moves to Court to Stop Ketraco CEO Recruitment Over ‘Illegal’ Job Requirements

Cofek accuses Ketraco’s board of introducing qualifications in the vacancy notice that allegedly exceed what is provided for under the Government Owned Enterprises Act.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – A fresh legal battle has erupted over the recruitment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Kenya Electricity Transmission Company, after the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) filed a petition seeking to halt the hiring process.

In the case lodged before the High Court, Cofek accuses Ketraco’s board of introducing qualifications in the vacancy notice that allegedly exceed what is provided for under the Government Owned Enterprises Act.

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The lobby group argues that the additional requirements unlawfully lock out otherwise qualified candidates and violate constitutional principles governing public appointments.

According to the petition, the law only requires candidates seeking to head a state corporation to possess a degree from a recognised university in a relevant field, at least 10 years’ experience in a related discipline, five years in senior management and compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

However, Cofek says the latest advertisement for the Ketraco top job introduced extra qualifications including a master’s degree, a minimum of 15 years’ experience, professional body membership, leadership certification and a practising licence where applicable.

The consumer rights body contends that the additional conditions have no legal basis and undermine fair competition and equal opportunity in public service recruitment.

“In the absence of immediate intervention by this Honourable Court, the impugned process is likely to crystallise into an appointment made under a recruitment architecture that is prima facie inconsistent with statute and constitutionally tainted,” Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro states in court filings.

Mutoro further claims that Ketraco had earlier published a similar advertisement but later withdrew it following concerns over the legality of the requirements.

He now argues that the corporation has re-advertised the position using substantially similar qualifications, prompting the renewed court challenge.

Cofek is seeking conservatory orders suspending the recruitment exercise pending the hearing and determination of the petition.

The organisation argues that the office of Ketraco’s Managing Director is a critical public position and that the recruitment process must strictly adhere to constitutional standards of transparency, fairness, integrity and equal access to public employment.

The petition comes as the deadline for applications for the position approaches on June 2.

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