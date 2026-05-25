Kenya, Ukraine National Libraries Sign Knowledge-Sharing, Cultural Cooperation Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25-Kenya National Library Service and the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation, cultural exchange and knowledge sharing between the two countries’ national libraries.

The agreement was signed in Nairobi during the launch of East Africa’s first Ukrainian Bookshelf at the Kenya National Library Service, an initiative Ukrainian official said is designed to deepen cultural understanding and counter disinformation through literature and education.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ukraine Ambassador to Kenya, Yurii Tokar described the agreement as the beginning of a new chapter in relations between Kenya and Ukraine.

“Alongside the opening of the Ukrainian Bookshelf, we are also witnessing the beginning of institutional cooperation between the national libraries of Kenya and Ukraine through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between our institutions,” Tokar said.

The ambassador said libraries play a critical role in connecting people, preserving culture and promoting dialogue between nations.

He noted that the Ukrainian Bookshelf initiative, launched under the patronage of Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, now spans 72 countries and hundreds of libraries globally.

Amb. Tokar said the Nairobi bookshelf would allow Kenyan readers to understand Ukraine beyond headlines linked to war and geopolitics.

“In recent years, millions of people around the world have come to know Ukraine through the news and through the resilience of our people. Yet that resilience did not appear overnight. It is deeply rooted in our history, culture, language and identity,” he said.

The partnership agreement is expected to facilitate exchange of publications, professional expertise, digital resources and joint cultural and academic programmes between the two institutions.

Ukraine’s Director of the Department for Africa and Regional African Organizations, Liubov Abravitova, said the cooperation signaled growing humanitarian and cultural ties between Ukraine and African nations.

“This event is much more than the opening of a collection of books. It is a symbol of dialogue, cultural exchange and friendship between Ukraine and Kenya,” she said.

Abravitova added that the memorandum would create new opportunities for professional cooperation and cultural exchange between the libraries.

On his part, KNLS Director General Charles Ngui Nzivo said libraries remain important spaces for inclusive learning, cultural appreciation and international understanding.

“The Ukrainian Bookshelf stands as a symbol of friendship, cultural diplomacy and the growing power of knowledge,” Nzivo said.

He noted that the partnership would enrich library resources in Kenya while giving students, scholars and readers access to Ukrainian literature, language, history and artistic works.

Director General of the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine, Liubov Dubrovina, said the cooperation framework would focus on preservation of digital collections, exchange of professional experience, joint exhibitions, conferences and research collaboration.

She said the libraries also plan to organize joint cultural events and expand access to Ukrainian and African literary materials through digital and institutional partnerships.

The launch of the Ukrainian Bookshelf and signing of the memorandum took place during Africa Day celebrations in Nairobi, with officials from both countries describing the initiative as a step toward stronger people-to-people relations, cultural diplomacy and the fight against disinformation through authentic literary and historical narratives.