TI-Kenya Condemns Court Decision Upholding Obado Plea Bargain in Sh73.4mn Graft Case

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Transparency International Kenya and the National Integrity Alliance have expressed deep concern and disappointment following the decision by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on May 15, to uphold a plea bargain agreement between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and former Migori Governor Okoth Obado alongside his co-accused persons in the Sh73.4 million corruption case.

In a joint statement, the anti-corruption bodies said the ruling raises serious concerns about accountability and the fight against corruption in Kenya, arguing that plea agreements in high-profile graft cases risk undermining public confidence in the justice system.

The organizations maintained that corruption cases involving large sums of public money should be handled transparently and decisively to ensure justice for taxpayers and strengthen public trust in anti-corruption institutions.

The case involving Obado and his co-accused relates to the alleged embezzlement of Sh73.4 million during his tenure as Migori Governor.

TI-Kenya and the National Integrity Alliance further called for stronger safeguards in the handling of corruption-related plea bargains, warning that lenient settlements could weaken efforts to combat impunity among public officials.