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TI-Kenya Condemns Court Decision Upholding Obado Plea Bargain in Sh73.4mn Graft Case

The organizations maintained that corruption cases involving large sums of public money should be handled transparently and decisively.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Transparency International Kenya and the National Integrity Alliance have expressed deep concern and disappointment following the decision by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on May 15, to uphold a plea bargain agreement between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and former Migori Governor Okoth Obado alongside his co-accused persons in the Sh73.4 million corruption case.

In a joint statement, the anti-corruption bodies said the ruling raises serious concerns about accountability and the fight against corruption in Kenya, arguing that plea agreements in high-profile graft cases risk undermining public confidence in the justice system.

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The organizations maintained that corruption cases involving large sums of public money should be handled transparently and decisively to ensure justice for taxpayers and strengthen public trust in anti-corruption institutions.

The case involving Obado and his co-accused relates to the alleged embezzlement of Sh73.4 million during his tenure as Migori Governor.

TI-Kenya and the National Integrity Alliance further called for stronger safeguards in the handling of corruption-related plea bargains, warning that lenient settlements could weaken efforts to combat impunity among public officials.

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