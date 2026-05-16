Govt Extends NGO Transition Period Under Public Benefit Organisations Act

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – The government has extended the transition period for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to align with the Public Benefit Organisations (PBO) Act, 2013, giving institutions an additional 12 months to comply with the new legal framework.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the extension takes effect from May 14, and is intended to ensure a smooth and structured shift into the updated regulatory system governing public benefit organisations.

Murkomen said the extension is aimed at facilitating a seamless transition for existing NGOs into the PBO Act framework without disrupting ongoing development work across the country.

He noted that Public Benefit Organisations play a critical role in supporting Kenya’s development priorities, particularly under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“Public Benefit Organisations complement our nation’s development priorities, especially the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda,” Murkomen stated.

He emphasized that the government remains committed to strengthening the legal, regulatory, and institutional environment to support a vibrant and effective PBO sector.

The extension is expected to give NGOs additional time to meet compliance requirements under the PBO Act, which seeks to streamline operations, enhance accountability, and improve coordination within the sector.

The government has reiterated its commitment to building a facilitative framework that supports collaboration between civil society organisations and state institutions in delivering public services.

The 12-month extension is seen as part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening governance within the NGO sector while ensuring continuity of development programmes across the country.