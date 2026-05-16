Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Ruto Pledges Level 6 Hospital Upgrade for Bungoma at State House Meeting

President Ruto assured the leaders that the government was committed to strengthening the health sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – President William Ruto has pledged a major upgrade of healthcare infrastructure in Bungoma County, including the establishment of a Level 6 hospital, following a meeting with religious leaders from the region at State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State held discussions with a delegation of faith leaders drawn from Bungoma County, where they raised concerns over healthcare access, infrastructure gaps, and the need for improved medical services in Western Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the meeting, President Ruto assured the leaders that the government was committed to strengthening the health sector, noting that Bungoma would benefit from a significant upgrade in its medical facilities.

He specifically pledged that plans were underway to elevate a key health facility in the county to Level 6 status, a move expected to enhance access to specialized treatment services and reduce the burden of referrals to other regions.

The President emphasized that healthcare remains a central pillar of his administration’s development agenda, alongside other key sectors such as education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Religious leaders who attended the meeting welcomed the commitment, saying improved healthcare services would greatly benefit residents of Bungoma County and surrounding regions. They also pledged continued collaboration with the government in promoting development and social cohesion.

The proposed Level 6 hospital upgrade is expected to strengthen healthcare delivery in Western Kenya by expanding access to advanced medical services, including specialist care and modern diagnostic facilities.

Bungoma County has in recent years faced challenges in healthcare delivery, including overcrowding in public hospitals and limited access to specialized treatment, forcing many patients to seek services outside the region.

The commitment comes as the government continues to roll out health sector reforms aimed at achieving universal health coverage and improving the quality of care in public hospitals across the country.

President Ruto reiterated that equitable development remains a priority, with counties expected to benefit from targeted investments in critical infrastructure.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

What Kenya Can Learn From Zambia’s Solar-By-Constituency Model As Africa Recasts Climate Policy Around Development

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 — As African lawmakers push back against climate policies they say overlook the continent’s development realities, Zambia is emerging as...

31 minutes ago

Kenya

Nairobi CBD Walkway Upgrade Transforms Pedestrian Experience Under Sakaja Plan

The facelift forms part of the broader “Let’s Make Nairobi Work” initiative aimed at transforming the capital through improved urban planning.

1 hour ago

Kenya

TI-Kenya Condemns Court Decision Upholding Obado Plea Bargain in Sh73.4mn Graft Case

The organizations maintained that corruption cases involving large sums of public money should be handled transparently and decisively.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nyoro Pushes for Recall of Parliament Over Fuel Price Reduction Debate

Recent fuel price adjustments have pushed pump prices to record levels in several towns, increasing pressure on households and businesses.

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODPP Strengthens Fight Against Human Trafficking Through New Crime Scene Management Guidelines

The initiative was highlighted during the launch and Training of Trainers on the Standard Operating Procedures.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt Extends NGO Transition Period Under Public Benefit Organisations Act

Murkomen says the extension takes effect from May 14, and is intended to ensure a smooth and structured shift into the updated regulatory system...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ida Hits Back at Mbadi Over ‘Post-Raila Era’ Comments

In a reflective and emotionally charged address, she noted that the late ODM leader continues to dominate public discourse and national debate on a...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Government Heightens Ebola Surveillance After DR Congo Outbreak

However, the Ministry assured Kenyans that no Ebola case had been detected in the country as of May 16.

4 hours ago