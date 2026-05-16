Ruto Pledges Level 6 Hospital Upgrade for Bungoma at State House Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – President William Ruto has pledged a major upgrade of healthcare infrastructure in Bungoma County, including the establishment of a Level 6 hospital, following a meeting with religious leaders from the region at State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State held discussions with a delegation of faith leaders drawn from Bungoma County, where they raised concerns over healthcare access, infrastructure gaps, and the need for improved medical services in Western Kenya.

During the meeting, President Ruto assured the leaders that the government was committed to strengthening the health sector, noting that Bungoma would benefit from a significant upgrade in its medical facilities.

He specifically pledged that plans were underway to elevate a key health facility in the county to Level 6 status, a move expected to enhance access to specialized treatment services and reduce the burden of referrals to other regions.

The President emphasized that healthcare remains a central pillar of his administration’s development agenda, alongside other key sectors such as education, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Religious leaders who attended the meeting welcomed the commitment, saying improved healthcare services would greatly benefit residents of Bungoma County and surrounding regions. They also pledged continued collaboration with the government in promoting development and social cohesion.

The proposed Level 6 hospital upgrade is expected to strengthen healthcare delivery in Western Kenya by expanding access to advanced medical services, including specialist care and modern diagnostic facilities.

Bungoma County has in recent years faced challenges in healthcare delivery, including overcrowding in public hospitals and limited access to specialized treatment, forcing many patients to seek services outside the region.

The commitment comes as the government continues to roll out health sector reforms aimed at achieving universal health coverage and improving the quality of care in public hospitals across the country.

President Ruto reiterated that equitable development remains a priority, with counties expected to benefit from targeted investments in critical infrastructure.