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Government Heightens Ebola Surveillance After DR Congo Outbreak

However, the Ministry assured Kenyans that no Ebola case had been detected in the country as of May 16.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The government has heightened surveillance and preparedness measures following a confirmed outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry said laboratory tests conducted in Ituri Province confirmed Ebola virus in 13 out of 20 samples tested, with preliminary findings indicating a non-Zaire ebolavirus strain as genomic sequencing continues.

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According to health authorities in the DRC, 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths had been reported as of May 15, including four deaths among confirmed cases.

The outbreak has raised concern across the East African region due to extensive cross-border movement between the affected areas and neighbouring countries, including Uganda and South Sudan, which maintain travel and trade links with Kenya.

However, the Ministry assured Kenyans that no Ebola case had been detected in the country as of May 16.

“The Government is closely monitoring the evolving situation together with regional and international public health partners,” the statement signed by Dr. Patrick Amoth said.

While describing the overall risk to the Kenyan public as low, the Ministry warned that there remains a moderate risk of importation because of regional travel, trade and population movement.

Ministry of Health said it had activated a series of emergency preparedness measures aimed at preventing possible entry and spread of the disease.

These include constituting a National Ebola Preparedness Team, placing the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre on high alert, enhancing disease surveillance, strengthening screening at airports and border points, and boosting laboratory testing capacity.

The Ministry added that healthcare workers across the country are undergoing continuous sensitisation and training as public awareness campaigns are intensified.

Kenya is also coordinating closely with the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor the outbreak and guide response measures.

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness spread through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person, contaminated materials or infected animals. Health experts note that infected persons are not contagious until they begin showing symptoms.

The Ministry urged members of the public to remain calm but vigilant by maintaining high standards of hygiene, avoiding contact with bodily fluids of sick persons, and refraining from handling sick or dead animals.

Kenyans experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe fatigue, headaches, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding  particularly after travelling to affected areas  have been advised to seek immediate medical attention.

The government further cautioned the public against spreading unverified information that could trigger unnecessary panic, urging citizens to rely only on official communication from health authorities.

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