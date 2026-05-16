Farouk Kibet Leads Empowerment Drive in Magarini, Rallies Support for Broad-Based Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Leaders allied to Kenya’s broad-based government on Friday held a major youth and women empowerment drive in Gongoni Ward, Magarini Constituency, where they called for unity and support for ongoing development programmes.

Speaking during the event, President’s aide Farouk Kibet said the current political cooperation between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) should be viewed as a single governing arrangement focused on national development.

He noted that leaders from both political formations were now working together under what he described as a unified government structure aimed at improving service delivery across the country.

Farouk said recent electoral outcomes demonstrated growing public confidence in the arrangement, adding that the cooperation was gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He further claimed that residents of Magarini Constituency had shown strong support for the government’s development agenda and were increasingly aligning themselves with its programmes.

The presidential aide also cautioned against leaders promoting tribal politics, saying such narratives were being rejected by voters who instead preferred unity and development-focused leadership.

He urged political actors to prioritize peaceful coexistence and national cohesion, emphasizing that divisive politics undermines progress.

Farouk further stated that opinion trends indicate rising support for President William Ruto, attributing this to what he described as a focus on development, peace, and inclusive governance.

Other leaders present at the empowerment drive echoed calls for an inclusive government that accommodates all regions and communities, stressing that unity remains key to national progress.

The event concluded with renewed pledges of support for continued cooperation under the broad-based government framework and increased grassroots empowerment initiatives in the region.