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ODM Signals No Presidential Candidate in 2027 as Oburu Focuses on Coalition Politics

Oburu said the party’s priority ahead of the next election would be to secure more elective seats across the country.

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KISUMU, Kenya May 25 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has signaled that it may not field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, with party leader Oburu Oginga indicating that the party will instead focus on strengthening its bargaining power within a broad-based coalition arrangement.

Speaking during a meeting of ODM aspirants from Luo Nyanza counties in Kisumu on Monday, Oburu said the party’s priority ahead of the next election would be to secure more elective seats across the country in order to enhance its influence in the formation of the next government.

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“We are competing to win in the coming government and winning in the coming government means we are going to form a coalition with our partners in the broad-based arrangement,” Oburu said.

The ODM leader emphasized that the party’s strength during coalition negotiations would largely depend on the number of leaders and votes it delivers.

“When you are negotiating, you must say how many MPs you have brought, how many MCAs you have brought and how many presidential votes you have brought,” he stated.

Oburu also confirmed that he will defend his Siaya Senate seat in the 2027 elections, effectively ruling out speculation about a possible presidential bid under the ODM ticket.

At the same time, he cautioned party aspirants against using money to influence members and officials during nominations, warning that voter bribery was undermining credible leadership.

“It is money which is making the people elect those who don’t deserve to be in leadership,” he said.

He urged aspirants to focus on grassroots mobilization and recruiting party members instead of relying on officials for political endorsement.

“The people who are going to nominate you are the members, not the officials of the party,” Oburu told the aspirants.

The ODM leader further assured contestants that the party nominations would be free and fair under the supervision of the party’s electoral board.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga also dismissed claims of divisions within the party, insisting ODM remains united despite internal political competition and transition challenges.

“The party remains steady, the party remains strong, the party remains under Dr. Oburu Oginga as our party leader,” Wanga said.

She also warned aspirants against using unofficial political brands and campaign materials that could create confusion among supporters.

The meeting brought together ODM aspirants from Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties as the party intensified preparations for the 2027 General Election.

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