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A private car engulfed in flames along Thika Road after protests escalated, with thick smoke billowing as running battles disrupted traffic and brought movement on the busy highway to a standstill/CFM

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No Deal Reached as Matatu Strike Over Fuel Prices Continues Tuesday

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — A high-level meeting convened by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his Transport counterpart Davis Chirchir failed to break the deadlock between the government and matatu operators protesting soaring fuel prices, leaving the nationwide strike set to continue on Tuesday.

The talks held Monday night at Transcom House ended without an agreement after matatu stakeholders rejected a government proposal to lower diesel prices by Sh10, insisting that only a substantial reduction would convince them to call off the strike.

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The Transport Sector Alliance subsequently announced that the industrial action that paralysed transport services across the country on Monday would continue into Tuesday.

During a joint press briefing after the meeting, Wandayi initially suggested that progress had been made, particularly on concerns around fuel adulteration linked to the widening gap between diesel and kerosene prices.

“One of these issues was the matter of possible adulteration of diesel due to the huge disparity in the prices of diesel and kerosene,” Wandayi said.

“We have come to the understanding that for prudence purposes and to eliminate the risk of fuel adulteration on account of this huge disparity and to save the motor vehicles operating using diesel from possible malfunction, we are going to bridge the gap between the prices of diesel and petrol.”

“That would mean that the price of kerosene would have to go higher as that of diesel comes lower to bridge that gap,” he added before an official from the matatu sector shot up and dismissed the claims, “we have not agreed on anything.”

“We are law-abiding citizens, and we abide by the law; the strike is still on,” he declared, amid cheers from other members as the CSs walked out of the press conference embarrased.

Stakeholders acknowledged there was broad consensus on the need to address fuel adulteration, noting that aligning diesel and kerosene prices would discourage illegal blending practices blamed for damaging commercial vehicle engines.

Kushian Muchiri, Chairperson of the Association of Matatu Transport Owners, clarified that operators had only agreed on measures relating to adulteration and not on the proposed diesel price adjustments.

“On the issue of the diesel prices, that one we have not agreed on, and we have scheduled another meeting,” Muchiri said.

“In the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home. No disruption, no rioting as we await better engagements which will save the economy.”

The government also indicated that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) would release revised fuel prices later Monday night in line with its statutory mandate.

Despite the discussions, matatu operators maintained their hardline position, signalling continued disruption to public transport services.

The Matatu Owners Association directed operators to keep vehicles off the roads for a second consecutive day on Tuesday until further notice.

The prolonged standoff has already left thousands of commuters stranded, disrupted business operations, and affected learning in several parts of the country as tensions over the fuel price crisis continue to escalate.

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