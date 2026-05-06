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Koskei Meets Gaming Sector Leaders, Pushes for Ethical Conduct and Regulatory Stability

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6-Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei has held high-level talks with regulators and industry players in Kenya’s gaming sector, focusing on strengthening ethical standards, responsible operations and a predictable regulatory environment.

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Koskei convened the joint session bringing together the Board of the Betting Control and Licensing Board and the Association of Gaming Operators in Kenya, following a prior engagement with sector regulators.

The meeting reviewed reforms implemented over the past two and a half years that, according to the government, have helped restore order and stability in the gaming industry.

“Following the engagement with the Gambling Regulatory Authority, I convened a joint session bringing together the Board and the Association of Gaming Operators in Kenya,” Koskei said in a statement.

Koskei noted that discussions centered on evaluating progress made through recent regulatory reforms and exploring how to position the sector for sustained growth.

“The discussion reviewed reforms implemented over the past two and a half years that restored order and stability in the sector, and examined how to position the industry for sustained growth,” he said.

The gaming sector has in recent years faced increased scrutiny over issues such as consumer protection, addiction risks, and compliance with tax and licensing requirements.

A key outcome of the meeting was a renewed emphasis on ethical conduct and responsible gaming practices, alongside the need for a stable and predictable regulatory framework.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the industry operates within a transparent and fair regulatory system that balances economic benefits with public welfare.

“Government remains committed to a transparent, fair and well-regulated gaming industry that protects the public interest while supporting enterprise and investment,” he added.

The engagement reflects growing recognition of the gaming industry’s contribution to Kenya’s economy, including revenue generation, job creation, and investment opportunities.

The latest consultations signal a continued push by the government to tighten oversight while creating an environment that supports responsible growth in the sector.

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